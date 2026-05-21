Ole Miss Should Be First, Not Late, on Women’s Flag Football

We’ll get a good look at what a competitive flag football environment will look like in the upcoming summer Olympics. But that could also be a preview of what’s to come in college sports.

Because flag football may soon become an official NCAA championship sport.

The NCAA Committee on Access, Opportunity and Impact voted at its spring meeting to recommend Divisions I, II and III sponsor legislation to add a National Collegiate Flag Football Championship. The sport has already been added to the Emerging Sports for Women program, “which aims to grow participation and competitive opportunities for women’s sports across the NCAA.”

This is an opportunity Ole Miss should take advantage of and position itself as one of the premier programs in the country for flag football.

Women’s flag football is fast-growing sport. It’s already growing in popularity at the high school level and the inclusion of it as an Olympic event will help it grow even more.

The NFL has invested in the sports’ growth, too, a sign of what that behemoth organization thinks of it. Remember, this is an organization that doesn’t want to pay officials as full-time employees or have natural grass on every field because it’s too expensive. It saw real value investing in flag football. Colleges should too.

It’s already a sport played at the NAIA level and, once a few procedural hurdles and requirements are cleared, should make its way to NCAA campuses. In fact, it’s already made its way to Nebraska as a varsity sport.

The window is open for someone in the SEC to plant a flag early.

The Rebels don’t have to wait until Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida or LSU decide the sport is worth serious investment. They could become one of the first SEC programs known for it, which would carry recruiting and branding value immediately. If the SEC treats women’s flag football like it does other sports, we can expect to see an arms’ race to build a winning program.

The arms race would see the market grow quickly, making the best coaches expensive and make recruiting a lot harder.

The startup cost, which will be the ultimate deciding factor for a lot of schools, could also be relatively affordable.

Ole Miss already has football infrastructure, practice space, strength and conditioning resources, sports medicine, video support and a campus culture that understands the sport. A premier program would still require some investment in scholarships, staff, travel, operations and recruiting, but the facility hurdle should be lower than launching something like ice hockey or gymnastics.

Another reason Ole Miss should add women’s flag football is the NIL and marketing potentials are real.

Sports are popular not just because of the game itself, but because who plays it. Who the players are and what their personalities are like can influence a fan base and drive social media and web traffic.

Think about the sport itself. A good quarterback, a lockdown defender, a dynamic receiver or a two-way star could become marketable quickly, especially at a school with a passionate fanbase and strong social media ecosystem.

Flag football highlights are clean, fast and easy to clip. Touchdowns, interceptions, route-running and trick plays all translate well online.

That matters in the current NIL era. Ole Miss has a fanbase that already understands football language. If the school built a competitive team and marketed it well, the athletes would have real visibility. That would give Ole Miss a recruiting edge, which gives it an edge on the field competing for championships.

So, yes, Ole Miss should look at women’s flag football as more than another sport to sponsor.

It’s a chance to get ahead in a fast-growing women’s sport, connect it to the school’s football identity, create new opportunities for female athletes and build a program before the SEC race fully begins.

The smart play is not just adding it. The smart play is trying to be the first SEC school that takes it seriously.