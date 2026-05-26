Lane Kiffin Claims Ole Miss Would Have Played for National Title With One Change

It’s been pretty quiet in the college football world lately, which usually means Lane Kiffin is about to change that. And he did. Again.

In an interview with USA Today’s Blake Toppmeyer, Kiffin said something that even by his standards turns heads. He claimed that if he were still coaching Ole Miss, the Rebels would’ve played for the national title last season.

“If anyone wants to argue that theory, that if everything is kept intact, we’re not in the national championship, what are you going to argue?” Kiffin said. “We might win it, but we’re definitely in it. We ain’t losing to Miami.”

People will absolutely argue with him, but he’s tapping into the classic sports idea that one small change can flip an outcome. And sure, that’s true. Change a play call, a bounce, a matchup, and a game can look completely different. There’s no way to know.

What’s interesting is why Kiffin believes it. He didn’t point to his own presence on the sideline. He pointed at Pete Golding.

“(Golding) knows he calls it way better up (in the booth),” Kiffin said. “Especially when you’ve been up there all year, you know? (If) Pete Golding is in the press box calling the defense, that team is in the national championship.”

According to Kiffin, a booth‑bound Golding would’ve kept Miami from scoring the game‑winner in the semifinal. Instead of 31‑27 Miami, he says Ole Miss wins.

Maybe. Maybe not. But blaming the loss on Golding’s location feels like a stretch, even for Kiffin. And that’s saying something.

What’s clearer is the tension that still exists. Kiffin keeps insisting he’s not mad at Ole Miss, but nobody’s buying that. Not when he keeps talking about Ole Miss. Not when he keeps taking interviews. Not when he keeps tossing out lines like this.

Yes, he’s asked about it a lot. He’ll continue to be asked about it a lot.

But he doesn’t have to answer every question, and he definitely doesn’t have to go out of his way to say things like this.

And that’s the thing. This back‑and‑forth between Kiffin and Ole Miss isn’t going anywhere.

Because all of this is building toward one date.

Sept. 19.

LSU comes to Oxford. Kiffin comes back to the place he keeps insisting he’s not thinking about. Ole Miss gets its shot at the coach who walked away. And every quote, every jab, every interview between now and then is only going to make that night louder.

So sure, Kiffin can keep saying he isn’t mad or that he isn’t still in his feelings about the way his exit from Oxford played out.

He can say it all he wants. It’s just clear its not true.