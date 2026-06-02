Ole Miss Adds Major Official Visit With Elite Tupelo Offensive Tackle

Ole Miss spent the weekend stacking commitments, and it already felt like the recruiting momentum in Oxford couldn’t get much better.

Then Tuesday morning showed up with another boost.

Tupelo offensive tackle Antonio Berry has locked in an official visit to Ole Miss for June 12-14, according to OM Spirit’s Zach Berry.

It’s the kind of development that fits neatly into the run the Rebels are on right now, and it adds another layer to a recruitment that has been trending their way for months.

Berry has been one of the most closely watched in-state prospects in the 2027 class. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, he checks every box for an SEC tackle and has already taken several key visits this spring.

He was in Gainesville over the weekend, and after that trip he told Rivals’ Blake Alderman that Florida, Alabama, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Colorado make up his early leaderboard.

How we feeling FL???🐊 pic.twitter.com/WH3LPfmGQ5 — Antonio Berry 4🌟 (@AntonioBerry77) May 31, 2026

Even with that list, most people around the recruitment still see this as a two-team race.

Alabama and Ole Miss have been the most consistent contenders, and both will get official visits in June. Alabama hosts him June 19, and he plans to see Kentucky as well.

But getting Berry back to Oxford for a full weekend is exactly what Ole Miss wanted.

The Rebels have been steady in this one, and the timing lines up well with the momentum they built over the last few days.

It was already a good stretch for Ole Miss. This news makes it even better.

Scouting Report

From Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power, “Light-footed offensive tackle with projectable size and some of the best movement skills at the position in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-5, 300 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wing-span at the Nashville Rivals Camp prior to his senior season. Carries the weight well and has room to continue adding good mass once in a college program. A natural mover with excellent reactive quickness. Posted one of the best shuttle times for a 300-plus pound offensive linemen on the national camp circuit. Shows off the movement skills on film and in the camp setting. Coordinated and balanced in pass protection. Able to redirect and recover within his pass set. Does a nice job of keeping his shoulders square. Has some natural power and is able to drop the anchor on contact. Also flashes ability as a run blocker on Friday nights. Able to lock in on second level defenders. Plays with a physical edge. Will need to continue honing his overall technique. Not the tallest or longest offensive tackle, but has plenty of size. One of the youngest top offensive line prospects in the cycle, turning 17 years-old in late June prior to his senior year. Fast ascent and athletic skill set has him looking like one of the top offensive tackles in the cycle.”