Ole Miss Adds Ben Henshall, Keeps Building Intriguing SEC Backcourt

Ole Miss picked up a meaningful roster piece this week, landing New Zealand guard Ben Henshall for the upcoming season.

He’s 22, he’s played professionally overseas, and he’s already had a small taste of the NBA Draft process. That kind of background usually translates to someone who can help right away, and Ole Miss needs exactly that in its backcourt.

Henshall chose the Rebels over multiple collegiate options, which is worth noting. Older international guards don’t usually make decisions based on hype. They look for fit, opportunity and a coaching staff they trust. Chris Beard and his group clearly checked those boxes.

Your newest Ole Miss Rebel, Ben Henshall 🇦🇺 Really good addition for the Rebs pic.twitter.com/GmHMYSTazx — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) July 8, 2026

A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Perth, Western Australia, Henshall is a three-level scorer with notable size for his position, with the potential to develop into an elite 3-point shooter.

Henshall averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game over the 2025-26 NBL season in Perth and has been a 30.9% 3-point shooter over his three years with the Wildcats.

Henshall has been a consistent member of the Australian Boomers, Australia’s senior men’s national team, during the 2027 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, playing in two international windows, and he was also on the squad that won a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

His most extensive FIBA experience came during the Asia Cup qualifiers, when he averaged 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in four games.

And now the guard room looks legitimately dangerous.

Seton Hall transfer Budd Clark brings pace and toughness. Ilias Kamardine gives them length and defensive range. Patton Pinkins has already shown he can be a steady, reliable piece. Adding Henshall’s experience and physical maturity gives Ole Miss a backcourt that can handle SEC speed without needing a long adjustment period.

He’s not walking into the league as a teenager trying to catch up. He’s played real minutes against grown pros. That matters when you’re trying to stabilize a roster and build a rotation that can survive the grind of conference play.

The Rebels aren’t finished, either. They still have two open spots and are actively pursuing Mojave King, another 24‑year‑old New Zealand product with a strong résumé.

King was the 47th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Houston Rockets currently hold his draft rights. He played most recently for Mykonos in the Greek Basketball League and has the size and scoring ability to fit right into what Ole Miss is building.

If King ends up in Oxford, the perimeter group becomes one of the more experienced and physically mature units in the SEC. Even without him, Henshall’s commitment gives Ole Miss a real boost.

The Rebels needed another guard who could step in and play without a long learning curve. They got one.

And with two roster spots still open, they’re not done shaping what could be one of the more intriguing backcourts in the conference.