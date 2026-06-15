Ole Miss Still Positioned Well on Offensive Line Despite Flip

Sunday saw two Ole Miss programs take a loss.

The Rebels’ baseball team had its season come to an end Sunday in a 12-8 loss to Troy. On the same day, the Rebels’ football team lost a commitment from its top 20 signing class.

Three-star offensive tackle Coderro McDaniel announced his flip from Ole Miss to Colorado on Sunday after visiting Boulder over the weekend.

I just want thank god and my family for this opportunity @COJO_MC @coachjpwhite pic.twitter.com/kgMlU5o3Oy — Coderro McDaniel (@loverihop_79) June 15, 2026

This is the earth-shattering, shocking news that sometimes happens in recruiting. The Rebels have been pushing harder for higher-ranked tackles in this cycle. Still, it is a hit to the 2027 class, even if it is one the staff can absorb.

And the reason they can absorb it is simple. Ole Miss is in a strong position with two of the best offensive tackles in the state, and both are far more central to the long-term plan than McDaniel was.

Four-star in-state tackle Caden Moss continues to look like the headliner. The nation’s No. 8 offensive tackle has been everywhere this month. He has already been to LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky and Oregon.

Over the weekend, he posted photos from Ohio State, and reports out of Columbus said the visit went well. Even with all that movement, Ole Miss is set to get the final visit on June 19.

Highly ranked 4⭐️ OL Caden Moss on his official visit to Ohio State The last piece Coach Bowen is pursing in the 2027 cycle pic.twitter.com/ePGgqZW8Ch — TJ Warner (@TJwarner_) June 15, 2026

In a recruitment this close, that last look can matter.

Tupelo tackle Antonio Berry is trending the same direction. He recently took an official visit to Kentucky and enjoyed it, traveling alongside Moss. But with Alabama and Berry reportedly parting ways in recent weeks, the path for Ole Miss is clearer than it has ever been.

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, he fits exactly what the Rebels want at the position, and all signs point to Ole Miss being in the driver’s seat.

The Rebels already hold commitments from four-star Antonio Keefer and three-star Ford Wade, giving them a solid foundation up front.

Losing McDaniel is part of the natural churn of summer recruiting. It happens every year. What matters is where the board sits now, and Ole Miss is positioned to land two of the top offensive linemen in the region.

If Moss commits during the dead period, as expected, and Berry follows, the Rebels will have upgraded the tackle room in a way that makes the McDaniel flip feel like a footnote rather than a setback.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class