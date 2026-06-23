Where Ole Miss Ranks Among the Best Teams in EA CFB 27

The latest edition of EA Sports’ iconic video game franchise, College Football 27, is set to release in less than a month.

Most of the new in-game features have already been revealed and we’re all looking forward to playing games as the teams’ mascots. Now, though, comes the important information: which teams are the best?

Or, more specifically, where does Ole Miss rank in the game?

Based on the overall team rankings, the Rebels should be one of the best teams in the game.

Ole Miss received an 88 overall rating, putting it in a three-way tie for sixth place in the game. The other two are familiar to Ole Miss fans, too. Miami beat the Rebels in last season’ College Football Playoff semifinal. LSU is…well, nobody needs to be told why that stands out.

Here are the overall team rankings for every team that appears in the game, as well as the top 10 offenses (includes Ole Miss) and top 10 defenses (does not include Ole Miss) for the upcoming EA CFB 27 video game.

EA CFB 27 Overall Team Rankings

1. Oregon — 91 OVR

T-2. Ohio State — 90 OVR

Indiana — 90 OVR

T-4. Notre Dame — 89 OVR

Texas — 89 OVR

T-6. LSU — 88 OVR

Miami — 88 OVR

Ole Miss — 88 OVR

T-9. Georgia — 87 OVR

Oklahoma — 87 OVR

11. Texas Tech — 87 OVR

T-12. Alabama, BYU, Texas A&M and USC — 86 OVR

T-16. Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee — 85 OVR

T-19. Florida and Louisville — 84 OVR

T-21. Auburn, Clemson, Houston, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Virginia and Washington — 83 OVR

T-30. Arizona, Florida State, South Carolina and UCLA — 82 OVR

T-34. Arizona State, California, Colorado, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, UCF, Utah, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech — 81 OVR

T-46. Arkansas, Boise State, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State and TCU — 80 OVR

T-52. Baylor, Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, NC State, North Carolina, Northwestern and Wisconsin — 79 OVR

T-60. Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Syracuse, UNLV, Wake Forest and West Virginia — 78 OVR

T-66. Boston College, Iowa State, James Madison, Kansas, Memphis, North Texas, Purdue, San Diego State, Texas State and USF — 77 OVR

T-76. Army, Florida Atlantic, Fresno State, Georgia Southern, Hawai’i, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Miami (OH), New Mexico, Oregon State, Stanford, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, UTSA and Washington State — 76 OVR

T-93. Delaware, Kennesaw State, Marshall, North Dakota State and Western Michigan — 75 OVR

T-98. Air Force, Arkansas State, Colorado State, East Carolina, Louisiana Tech, Navy, Ohio, Old Dominion and UConn — 74 OVR

T-107. Akron, Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan, FIU, Georgia State, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Toledo, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky and Wyoming — 73 OVR

T-120. Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Missouri State, Rice, Sacramento State, San Jose State, South Alabama and UTEP — 72 OVR

T-134. Sam Houston, Southern Miss and UMass — 71 OVR

137. Northern Illinois — 70 OVR

138. UL Monroe — 69 OVR

EA CFB 27 Top 10 Offenses

1. Ohio State — 92 OVR

2. Oregon — 91 OVR

T-3. Indiana — 90 OVR

Texas — 90 OVR

Miami — 90 OVR

6. LSU — 89 OVR

T-7. Notre Dame — 88 OVR

Ole Miss — 88 OVR

Missouri — 88 OVR

10. Oklahoma — 87 OVR

EA CFB 27 Top 10 Defenses

1. Oregon — 91 OVR

T-2. Indiana — 90 OVR

Notre Dame — 90 OVR

Texas Tech — 90 OVR

T-5. Georgia — 89 OVR

Alabama — 89 OVR

T-7. Ohio State — 88 OVR

Texas — 88 OVR

Oklahoma — 88 OVR

10. LSU — 87 OVR