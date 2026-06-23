Top Ole Miss commitment Ben’Jarvius Shumaker closes his recruitment

In today’s version of college football recruiting, nothing ever really feels final.

A commitment is more like a placeholder, a starting point for everyone else to take their swing. And for three months, plenty of big names tried to pry Ben’Jarvius Shumaker away from Ole Miss.

On Monday, he ended all of that with one social media post.

Shumaker didn’t just reaffirm his commitment. He shut his recruitment down. No more visits. No more pitches. No more “just hear us out” conversations. For a player ranked No. 54 nationally and No. 3 in Mississippi, that’s about as close to a lock as you get in this sport.

And for Ole Miss, it’s massive.

Programs like LSU, Mississippi State, Texas and even Colorado made their runs. They saw a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman with real upside and tried to flip him. That’s standard operating procedure when you’re talking about one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class. But Shumaker never budged.

A big part of that is home. People around him say he takes real pride in representing Mississippi, and that matters more than most outsiders realize.

Another part is the staff. Randall Joyner has been on him for a long time, and Pete Golding’s honesty and the family feel inside the building have been consistent themes in this recruitment.

Put all that together, and you get a kid who heard every pitch, took his time, and still chose to stay put.

This is the kind of win Ole Miss has to stack if it wants to keep building the trenches through the high school ranks. The portal helps, but you can’t rely on it forever. Joyner’s recent track record with prep linemen like Will Echoles, Kam Franklin and Walter Nolen is already proof that you can come to Oxford, play early, develop and put yourself on an NFL path.

Shumaker fits that mold. He’s the highest-rated recruit in the class, the type of player other programs circle and chase until the very end. Except now, there is no “end.” He closed the door himself.

In a summer full of moving pieces, Ole Miss just locked down the most important one.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class