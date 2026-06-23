Four-Star Mitchell Turner Stays Home, Commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss scored a major in‑state win on Tuesday as four‑star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner committed to the Rebels, choosing Pete Golding’s program over Alabama and Mississippi State.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 DL Mitchell Turner has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’3 280 DL chose the Rebels over Texas, Alabama, and LSU He’s ranked as the No. 3 DL in the 2027 Rivals300 “All glory to God…The work continues.”https://t.co/k5pRvUZLhz pic.twitter.com/ETUZvd0QW5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2026

Turner, a 6‑foot‑3, 275‑pound standout from Louisville, has been one of the most heavily recruited players in Mississippi for the 2027 class.

For most of fall 2025 and well into early 2026, Alabama was viewed as the clear favorite. The Tide had the early momentum and looked like the team to beat. But over the last few months, the tone of the recruitment shifted. Ole Miss kept building its relationship, kept gaining ground and eventually took control of the race.

A big Thank you to @LathonVisions!

All GAS, All HEART, All GLORY TO GOD 🙌🏾 Stay Tuned 👀 pic.twitter.com/QqsJmfRec6 — Lassandra Turner (@LassandraT) May 16, 2026

By the time Turner announced, the Rebels were firmly in front and his decision wasn’t very surprising.

His commitment also carries extra weight because of where he’s from. Louisville sits in Mississippi State’s backyard, and Turner is one of the highest‑rated recruit in the state. When you go into your biggest rival’s area and pull out a player of that caliber, it says something about the direction of your program and the strength of your in‑state recruiting.

Turner has been a priority for Golding and defensive line coach Randall Joyner for more than a year. His size, quickness and long‑term upside make him a potential early contributor and a foundational piece in the trenches.

For Ole Miss, this is a statement win.

For Turner, it’s a chance to stay home and help shape the future of Golding’s defense.

Only the Beginning

Turner could be the first piece of what shapes up to be a very big week for Ole Miss. Two more four‑star targets are set to announce their decisions, and the Rebels are in strong position for both.

Jackson Academy interior offensive lineman Caden Moss wrapped up his official visit to Oxford last weekend and will announce Friday. All signs point to Ole Miss, with Ohio State likely finishing second.

Almeta Crawford (Texas) wide receiver Alvin Mosley is set to announce Saturday, and the expectation is that Ole Miss lands him as well.

If the week plays out the way it’s trending, Turner might be the first of three four‑star additions for Golding and his staff.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class