Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Archie Manning visiting with current quarterback Trinidad Chambliss
Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Archie Manning visiting with current quarterback Trinidad Chambliss at practice in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

Trinidad Chambliss Earns High Praise From Ole Miss Legend Archie Manning

BY Taylor Hodges

Summertime is a slow time period for college football, but there are moments where things happen that are much more newsworthy.

This was one of those weeks for Ole Miss, mostly because Archie Manning spent a little time talking about Trinidad Chambliss, and anytime Manning talks about an Ole Miss quarterback, people tend to perk up.

Chambliss has had one of the strangest, most unlikely paths to becoming the face of the Rebels. Ferris State to Oxford. Backup to star. Injunction to eligibility. It’s been a lot. And hearing Manning reflect on it all made the whole thing feel even more surreal.

“That’s quite a story. I don’t know a lot about Ferris State, but yeah, he jumped out there on an SEC team against some really great competition, and just handled himself good,” Manning told reporters Friday on the first day of the 2026 Manning Passing Academy, via Matt DeGregorio of WLOX. “He’s a very complete player. I think he checks all the boxes as a college quarterback. But (now that) I’ve gotten to know him a little bit, he’s just such an outstanding person. So, I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback.”

That’s not exactly a throwaway compliment. Manning has seen a lot of quarterbacks come through Oxford, and he’s not the type to gush just because someone wears the same colors he once did. The “proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback” line landed with some weight.

Chambliss is back at the Manning Passing Academy this year, which is its own little twist. Last summer, he wasn’t invited after transferring to Ole Miss. Manning didn’t dance around that part either.

“We’re glad to have Trinidad with us this year,” the 77-year-old Manning told reporters, via DeGregorio. “… I did something really bad. We had Austin Simmons, who was going to be the starter at Ole Miss … and I didn’t need two from a school, so (former Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Charlie Weis Jr. kind of helped me uninvite Trinidad … and I wanted to make sure we invited him this year.”

It’s rare to hear someone as respected as Manning admit something like that so plainly. It also says a lot about how much he wanted Chambliss there this time around.

And now, Chambliss shows up as one of the camp’s nearly 20 college counselors, standing alongside names like Arch Manning, Kenny Minchey, Gunner Stockton and KaMario Taylor. A year ago, he was the odd man out. This year, he’s part of the group.

And that’s where Manning’s comments hit hardest. Chambliss didn’t just win games last year. He changed the entire direction of the program. He threw for 3,937 yards, completed more than 66 percent of his passes, accounted for 30 touchdowns and helped Ole Miss reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.

He also made enough of an impression that Manning, the most iconic quarterback the school has ever produced, felt the need to say he’s proud of him.

There’s no grand takeaway here. No prediction. No hype train. Just a simple truth: one Ole Miss legend talked openly about the current Ole Miss quarterback, and it was clear how much he meant it.

And for Chambliss, who has already lived three football careers in one, that might be the coolest part of all.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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