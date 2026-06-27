Trinidad Chambliss Earns High Praise From Ole Miss Legend Archie Manning

Summertime is a slow time period for college football, but there are moments where things happen that are much more newsworthy.

This was one of those weeks for Ole Miss, mostly because Archie Manning spent a little time talking about Trinidad Chambliss, and anytime Manning talks about an Ole Miss quarterback, people tend to perk up.

Chambliss has had one of the strangest, most unlikely paths to becoming the face of the Rebels. Ferris State to Oxford. Backup to star. Injunction to eligibility. It’s been a lot. And hearing Manning reflect on it all made the whole thing feel even more surreal.

“That’s quite a story. I don’t know a lot about Ferris State, but yeah, he jumped out there on an SEC team against some really great competition, and just handled himself good,” Manning told reporters Friday on the first day of the 2026 Manning Passing Academy, via Matt DeGregorio of WLOX. “He’s a very complete player. I think he checks all the boxes as a college quarterback. But (now that) I’ve gotten to know him a little bit, he’s just such an outstanding person. So, I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback.”

“I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback” Ole Miss legend Archie Manning shares his thoughts on Trinidad Chambliss: pic.twitter.com/nwzb4mMjRK — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 27, 2026

That’s not exactly a throwaway compliment. Manning has seen a lot of quarterbacks come through Oxford, and he’s not the type to gush just because someone wears the same colors he once did. The “proud that he’s an Ole Miss quarterback” line landed with some weight.

Chambliss is back at the Manning Passing Academy this year, which is its own little twist. Last summer, he wasn’t invited after transferring to Ole Miss. Manning didn’t dance around that part either.

“We’re glad to have Trinidad with us this year,” the 77-year-old Manning told reporters, via DeGregorio. “… I did something really bad. We had Austin Simmons, who was going to be the starter at Ole Miss … and I didn’t need two from a school, so (former Ole Miss offensive coordinator) Charlie Weis Jr. kind of helped me uninvite Trinidad … and I wanted to make sure we invited him this year.”

Last year, Archie Manning accidentally invited both Austin Simmons and Trinidad Chambliss to the Manning Passing Academy. Manning reflected on the situation before Chambliss spoke about finally getting his opportunity to be a counselor in Thibodaux: pic.twitter.com/tbA5pUJBxJ — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 27, 2026

It’s rare to hear someone as respected as Manning admit something like that so plainly. It also says a lot about how much he wanted Chambliss there this time around.

And now, Chambliss shows up as one of the camp’s nearly 20 college counselors, standing alongside names like Arch Manning, Kenny Minchey, Gunner Stockton and KaMario Taylor. A year ago, he was the odd man out. This year, he’s part of the group.

And that’s where Manning’s comments hit hardest. Chambliss didn’t just win games last year. He changed the entire direction of the program. He threw for 3,937 yards, completed more than 66 percent of his passes, accounted for 30 touchdowns and helped Ole Miss reach the College Football Playoff for the first time.

He also made enough of an impression that Manning, the most iconic quarterback the school has ever produced, felt the need to say he’s proud of him.

There’s no grand takeaway here. No prediction. No hype train. Just a simple truth: one Ole Miss legend talked openly about the current Ole Miss quarterback, and it was clear how much he meant it.

And for Chambliss, who has already lived three football careers in one, that might be the coolest part of all.