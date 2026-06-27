Four-Star WR Alvin Mosley Set to Announce Commitment Saturday

Ole Miss doesn’t get much time to sit with recruiting news this week.

Less than twenty‑four hours after Caden Moss stunned a lot of people by choosing Ohio State, another major Rebels target is set to make his call. And this one will play out live, too.

Four‑star wide receiver Alvin Mosley will announce his commitment Saturday evening on a free stream hosted by the Locked On Ole Miss podcast. It’s the second straight night an important Ole Miss target goes public with his choice, and the Rebels are hoping this one lands differently than Friday’s.

Mosley is one of the most talented receivers in the 2027 class, ranked No. 26 at his position and No. 190 overall. At 6‑2 and 185 pounds, he’s the kind of player who looks ready-made for SEC football. He’s been a priority for Ole Miss for months, especially after his official visit earlier in June gave the Rebels a noticeable bump in momentum.

He’s also the type of receiver who changes an offense.

Mosley has been a problem for defenses at Almeta Crawford High School in Rosharon, Texas, showing he can win vertically, make tough catches and turn routine plays into explosive ones.

His skill set fits just about anywhere, which is why his final four includes three SEC programs and his hometown school.

Ole Miss has pushed hard. Arkansas has made him a centerpiece. Houston and Texas want to keep him close to home. It’s a tight race, and Saturday night’s stream is expected to draw a lot of eyes.

The broadcast begins shortly before 6 p.m. on OleMiss365.com and wherever the Locked On Ole Miss podcast is available.

Friday didn’t go Ole Miss’ way. Saturday gives the Rebels a chance to flip the mood.

Whether Mosley does that for them is the question everyone will be watching tonight.