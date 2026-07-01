Jayden AndingOle Miss Target Jayden Anding Postpones College Commitment

Ruston (La.) safety Jayden Anding was scheduled to announce his college decision during Rivals Summer Signing Day show on Wednesday, but according to multiple reports, that won’t be happening.

The four‑star defender has decided to delay his commitment, pushing back what had been one of the more anticipated decisions of the week.

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Anding’s recruitment has always looked straightforward from the outside. He grew up in Louisiana. His older brother, Aidan, is a cornerback at LSU. He’s talked openly about imagining himself in Baton Rouge. Most people around the Ruston program expected Wednesday to be the moment he made that official.

Ole Miss made this a real battle, though. Frank Wilson’s return to Oxford gave the Rebels a familiar voice in the room, and his relationship with the Anding family carried over from his time at LSU. Ole Miss pushed hard down the stretch and did everything it could to make this decision complicated.

Anding is a top‑350 national prospect and one of the top 30 safeties in the 2027 class.

At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, he’s an instinctive off‑ball safety with great eyes, natural ball skills and a physical presence in run support. He’s also surrounded by LSU ties. His brother is already in the program, and his teammate Ahmad Hudson is committed there.

That’s part of why today’s delay caught people off guard. It’s a good sign for Ole Miss because it signals that Anding is considering coming to Oxford very seriously.

A postponed announcement doesn’t necessarily change the direction of the recruitment, but it does reopen the door for conversations and late pushes. Ole Miss won’t back off. LSU won’t either.

And now both staffs have more time to make their case.

For now, the only news is that there is no news. Anding’s decision is still coming. Just not today.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class