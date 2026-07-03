Ole Miss Remains the Favorite Ahead of Antwan Jackson’s Decision

Update

We have a shark emoji from Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner on Friday morning. That’s a good sign that today will bring good news to the Rebels

🦈 — Randall Joyner (@LetsGo_Bo5) July 3, 2026

Original Story

Commitment days always come with a little chaos, and today’s announcement from Memphis EDGE Antwan Jackson fits right into the rhythm of the last couple of weeks.

He’ll go public at noon, choosing between Ole Miss, Alabama and Missouri, and while the Rebels remain the favorite, nobody around college football needs a reminder that nothing is guaranteed in July.

Jackson’s recruitment has moved in waves.

Alabama led early, Missouri surged late, and Ole Miss steadily built the kind of foundation that usually matters when a player finally sits down and makes a call.

The Rebels have stacked defensive line wins all summer, and Jackson has been right in the middle of that picture.

Mitchell Turner, Ben’jarvius Shumaker, Jamarkus Pittman and Marvin Nguetsop have already given Ole Miss one of the strongest defensive line groups in the 2027 cycle.

Jackson would fit neatly into that run. He’s a Memphis product with SEC size, SEC burst and SEC upside, and he’s spent the last month around players who already chose Oxford.

The relationships have been the anchor. Jackson has talked openly about the bond he’s built with defensive line coach Randall Joyner and the trust he has in Joyner’s development track record. He connected with Turner during visits. He knows Pittman. He’s familiar with the Memphis ties Ole Miss has leaned into. That stuff matters when the decision gets real.

But the last two weeks have reminded everyone that recruiting can flip without warning.

Ole Miss missed on Tae Walden Jr. Oregon swooped in and closed.

Caden Moss picked Ohio State over Ole Miss after months of the Rebels being the predicted winner.

Jayden Anding’s postponement created a ripple effect all the way to Baton Rouge.

Alabama added an in-state pass rusher. Missouri kept pushing. Every program involved has had its own storyline.

That’s why noon feels like a genuine hinge point.

Ole Miss has done the work, built the relationships and positioned itself well. Most analysts still expect the Rebels to land Jackson.

But commitment days have a way of surprising people, and this cycle has already delivered more than a few curveballs.

If Ole Miss is going to keep stacking elite defensive linemen, Jackson is the next piece on the board.

We’ll find out at noon whether the Rebels finish the job or whether this week takes one more unexpected turn.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class