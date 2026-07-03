What Trinidad Chambliss Said About Lane Kiffin and the LSU Rivalry

Some games get circled on the calendar. This one got highlighted, underlined, bookmarked and talked into existence the moment Lane Kiffin packed up and left Oxford for Baton Rouge.

LSU at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 has been the most anticipated matchup of the offseason for fans, media, and anyone who has even casually followed the sport.

Now you can add Trinidad Chambliss to that list.

When the Ole Miss quarterback was asked at the Manning Passing Academy which game he’s looking forward to the most, he didn’t hesitate.

“Louisiana State University,” Chambliss said.

He didn’t say Louisville, even though that’s the opener. He didn’t say any of the four SEC teams on the schedule that won at least 10 games last year. He went straight to LSU, and frankly, that tracks with everything this rivalry has become over the last eight months.

It’s Nothing Personal

Chambliss made it clear he doesn’t have personal issues with Kiffin.

“There’s no bad blood between me and Kiff,” he said. He talked about being grateful for the chance Kiffin gave him when he transferred from Ferris State. But he also acknowledged what everyone already knows — the tension around this game has seeped into the building.

“A little bit,” Chambliss said. “We’re prideful of Ole Miss, and we’re prideful of our own school and our own football team, so I would say there is some bitterness toward LSU. People do take that as offense, so it has heated up.”

That’s about as honest as it gets. Players don’t usually say it out loud, but Chambliss didn’t bother with the usual clichés.

He knows what this game means. He’s seen how people talk about it. He’s felt the temperature rise.

Heated Rivalry, Not the Hockey Show Kind

Kiffin didn’t just leave. He brought the majority of the offensive staff with him. He brought front office personnel. He brought players.

“Lane Kiffin is at LSU now, (offensive coordinator Charlie) Weis is at LSU now, and some of our former players that were on the team last year are at LSU,” Chambliss said. “It’s starting to be a pretty heated rivalry now, too. Pretty excited about that.”

Winston Watkins. Devin Harper. TJ Dottery. Princewill Umanmielen. All gone to Baton Rouge.

And when you add in the fact that Ole Miss made the College Football Playoff without Kiffin, the emotional stakes only climbed higher.

Kiffin’s Vanity Fair Comments Added to Rivalry

The quarterback didn’t shy away from the other storyline that’s been hanging over this matchup — Kiffin’s comments to Vanity Fair about Ole Miss’ racial history and how it affected recruiting.

“Me, personally, I don’t agree with it,” Chambliss said. He talked about the love he felt from the community, the trust his family had in the people they met, and the feeling that Oxford was the right place.

“I thought that the Oxford community is nothing but love and they care about their people. No matter what they look like. Brown, black, purple, yellow. You know what I mean?”

That’s a strong, clear rebuttal from someone who lived the experience Kiffin was describing. And it adds another layer to a game that already had plenty.

Chambliss Feels the Hype

Chambliss said he’s seen the social media posts. He’s been stopped in public by people asking about the LSU game. He even joked that a S.W.A.T. team might be needed at the stadium.

But he also knows he can’t let the moment swallow him.

“I learned throughout the years that I can’t let that game get too big,” Chambliss said. “There’s some bad blood, you could say, with LSU and Ole Miss now, but at the end of the day, it’s just a game.”

He’s right. It is just a game. But it’s also the kind of game that defines seasons, reshapes narratives and lives rent‑free in fan bases for years.

Gameday Can’t Get Here Fast Enough

Ole Miss‑LSU was already going to be loud. Already going to be emotional. Already going to be one of the biggest atmospheres of the year.

Chambliss saying it out loud just confirms what everyone already knew.

This isn’t just another Saturday. It’s the game the sport has been waiting for since the moment Kiffin walked out the door. And now the quarterback at the center of it all is ready for it, too.