Who Could Be Ole Miss’ Next Major Recruiting Win?

Ole Miss has had a busy week in recruiting, and the rhythm of it all points to one obvious question: who’s next?

The answer sure looks like Antwan Jackson.

The Memphis four-star EDGE is up next on the summer commitment calendar, announcing his decision July 3. He’s choosing between Ole Miss, Alabama and Missouri, and of all the prospects making decisions this week, he’s the one most recruiting experts and analysts are predicting to pick Ole Miss.

That’s not just optimism. It’s the way this recruitment has actually played out.

Jackson hit Alabama early in the visit window, then made stops in Oxford and Columbia. The Crimson Tide led at one point, but things shifted as the Rebels started stacking momentum. Landing Mitchell Turner, the No. 1 player in Mississippi, helped.

So did adding offensive lineman Antonio Keefer, another Memphis product who connected with Jackson during visits. Jamarkus Pittman is already part of the Rebels’ signing class. Ole Miss has built a real cluster of players he knows and likes.

Alabama didn’t fade, but the Tide did land an in-state pass rusher over the weekend in Jeremiah Beverly. Missouri has pushed harder than ever. Even so, Ole Miss still sits in the strongest spot.

Jackson said last week that the relationships with the Ole Miss staff stand out, and he pointed directly to defensive line coach Randall Joyner’s track record developing talent. That’s the kind of thing that sticks with a player when decision day gets close.

And Ole Miss could use a win after missing on Tae Walden Jr., who committed to Oregon.

The best news of the week so far has actually been Jayden Anding postponing his announcement. That decision likely set off an alarm in Baton Rouge, and it keeps the door cracked for the Rebels.

But the next real shot at a commitment comes Friday.

If you’re circling one name on the board right now, it’s Antwan Jackson.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class