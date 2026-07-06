Mississippi’s High School NIL Delay Is Sending Top Prospects Elsewhere

Mississippi has never had trouble producing dudes.

The state churns out elite football talent at a rate that makes other states look outright lazy.

The problem is keeping those players home. And now there’s a new wrinkle in that fight: high school NIL.

Not college NIL. Not the wide‑open, booster‑funded, collective‑driven marketplace you see on Saturdays.

High school NIL is a different animal. It’s heavily restricted, tightly regulated and usually comes with a long list of “don’ts.” No school logos, no uniforms, no school facilities, no pay‑for‑play, no recruiting inducements, no school‑arranged deals and no endorsements from anything you wouldn’t want your grandma seeing on a billboard (e.g., alcohol or cannabis).

It’s NIL with training wheels.

But even with all those guardrails, it’s still something. And Mississippi doesn’t allow it.

That’s where the problem starts.

Two of the top young players in the state — not seniors, not juniors, but 2028 and 2029 prospects — have already packed up and moved to states where high school athletes can earn NIL money.

Antwaun Adams left South Pike for Baylor School in Tennessee. Derrick Hooker Jr. left Grenada for University High in Baton Rouge.

These aren’t small moves. These are foundational pieces of future recruiting classes, and they’re now playing ball in states that let them monetize their name before they ever sign a letter of intent.

So how big of a problem is this for Ole Miss? Or Mississippi State? Or Southern Miss?

Honestly, not as big as people want to make it.

College programs recruit nationally now. Ole Miss has done just fine in Louisiana. Mississippi State has pulled talent out of Alabama and Georgia for years.

Kids don’t cross a state line and suddenly forget who Pete Golding is or lose interest in Starkville. Moving doesn’t erase fandom. It doesn’t erase relationships. Hooker may be in Baton Rouge now, but Oxford is still Oxford.

The real problem isn’t for the colleges. It’s for Mississippi itself.

When your best players leave at 15 or 16, they stop being Mississippi prospects. They stop being listed as Mississippi kids. They stop showing up in the rankings as Mississippi talent.

And eventually, people stop talking about Mississippi the way they used to — as a pound‑for‑pound powerhouse that produces elite football players every single year.

That’s the loss. Not the recruiting battle. The identity.

Mississippi already fights uphill battles in education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic opportunity. Now add “can’t offer the same NIL opportunities as 46 other states” to the list.

A bill that would have allowed high school athletes to earn up to $10,000 died in committee earlier this year. Meanwhile, Louisiana and Tennessee are cashing in on Mississippi’s hesitation.

And let’s be honest: the state legislature isn’t exactly known for sprinting toward modern ideas.

Mississippi’s lawmakers tend to operate on a “we’ll get to it eventually” timeline.

If other states have already done something, Mississippi will probably do it too, just after a few years of pretending it’s still 1998.

Will they fix this? Maybe. Eventually. Probably after another wave of top prospects leaves for better opportunities and someone finally asks why the state keeps losing its best players before they can even drive.

But until then, the trend is clear.

Mississippi’s top talent is drifting away earlier and earlier, not because of college recruiting, but because the state can’t offer what others can.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will survive. They’ll still recruit these kids. They’ll still land their share. The schools aren’t the ones losing ground.

Mississippi is.