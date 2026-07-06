Ole Miss Adds Another Defensive Line Win With Elijah Cox Commitment

Some commitments feel like they round out a position group. Elijah Cox’s decision on Sunday feels more like Ole Miss putting the finishing touch on a defensive line class that’s been building toward something big for months.

Cox chose the Rebels over Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Purdue. And at this point, it’s hard to act surprised when Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner wins a head‑to‑head battle for a defensive lineman. This is what he does. This is what Ole Miss has been doing all cycle.

And now the Rebels add another piece to a group that already looks stacked.

Cox comes in as a three‑star prospect, but the ranking doesn’t match how Ole Miss views him.

He’s 6‑foot‑5, 230 pounds with the kind of frame and movement skills that made him jump several names on the board after meeting Joyner and Pete Golding in person.

The staff pushed early. His official visit locked things in. The fit made sense from the start.

But the real story is what he’s joining.

Ole Miss has been building an elite defensive line class brick by brick, and Cox is the latest addition to a group that looks more like a future SEC problem than a recruiting list.

Mitchell Turner

Ben’Jarvius Shumaker

Keysan Taylor

Antwan Jackson

Jamarkus Pittman

Marvin Nguetsop

Juelz Batiste

Elijah Cox

That’s depth. That’s versatility. That’s a full rotation of players who can win in different ways. And it’s the kind of class that programs talk about years later when they’re trying to explain how a defense became dominant.

Joyner and Golding have spent the last few months building the trenches the way you have to if you want to compete in the SEC and the College Football Playoff. You need numbers. You need talent. You need players who can grow into something special. Ole Miss has all of that in one cycle.

Cox’s commitment doesn’t just add another body. It adds another piece to a defensive line class that already feels epic in scope.

The Rebels sit inside the Top 15 nationally and still have room to climb, but the bigger takeaway is simple.

Ole Miss didn’t just recruit well up front. It built a defensive line class that looks ready to define the future.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class