Ole Miss Rebels quarterback warming up before game against the Miami Hurricanes
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback warming up before game against the Miami Hurricanes at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. | Taylor Graham-HottyToddy.com Images

Ole Miss Star Power Shows Up In PFF’s Preseason Top 50

BY Taylor Hodges

Lists like Pro Football Focus’ Top 50 players are always good for a mid‑summer pulse check.

They’re not the final word on anything, but they tell you who’s already earned national respect heading into a new season.

And this year, Ole Miss shows up in a big way.

Three Rebels made the cut. All three landed inside the top 20. Only one other program can say that, and it’s Notre Dame. That’s a fun nugget, but it also speaks to how much high‑end talent Ole Miss brings into 2026.

Kewan Lacy checks in at No. 10, which feels about right for one of the best pure runners in college football. He piled up 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns last season, carried the ball more than 300 times, and still looked fresh in November. He’s the engine of the offense and one of the most complete backs in the sport.

Trinidad Chambliss isn’t far behind at No. 12. His 2025 season was a clinic in efficiency and control.

Nearly 4,000 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, only three interceptions, plus more than 500 rushing yards. He started 13 straight games and looked like a veteran doing it. When PFF talks about quarterbacks who tilt the field, Chambliss fits the description.

And then there’s Will Echoles at No. 19, who quietly turned into one of the most productive defenders in the SEC. 68 tackles, double‑digit tackles for loss, five sacks, and a knack for showing up in the right spot at the right time. He’s the kind of player who makes a defense feel organized.

Seeing all three on a national list is a nice moment for the program. It’s validation. It’s recognition. It’s proof that Ole Miss isn’t sneaking up on anyone this fall. The Rebels have star power, and people outside Oxford know it.

But being on the preseason list isn’t the goal.

Ole Miss wants players on the end‑of‑season list. And if the Rebels want to reach the goals they’ve set for themselves, they’ll want more than three names on it by December.

That’s the difference between being talented and being a contender. You need your stars to stay stars, and you need a few more to emerge along the way.

For now, though, this is a good sign. Three Rebels in the top 20. A roster that’s earning national respect. And a season coming up that feels like it has real potential.

The preseason nods are nice.

The postseason ones are what Ole Miss is chasing.

Pro Football Focus Top 50 CFB Players

  1. Jeremiah Smith, WR – Ohio State
  2. Leonard Moore, CB – Notre Dame
  3. Colin Simmons, EDGE – Texas
  4. Julian Sayin, QB – Ohio State
  5. Malachi Toney, WR – Miami
  6. Ahmad Hardy, RB – Missouri
  7. Dante Moore, QB – Oregon
  8. Carter Smith, OT – Indiana
  9. Arch Manning, QB – Texas
  10. Kewan Lacy, RB – Ole Miss
  11. KJ Bolden, S – Georgia
  12. Trinidad Chambliss, QB – Ole Miss
  13. A.J. Holmes, DL – Texas Tech
  14. CJ Carr, QB – Notre Dame
  15. Bray Hubbard, S – Alabama
  16. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB – Notre Dame
  17. Clev Lubin, EDGE – Louisville
  18. Cayden Green, OT – Missouri
  19. Will Echoles, DL – Ole Miss
  20. Dylan Stewart, EDGE – South Carolina
  21. Trevor Goosby, OT – Texas
  22. Rasheem Biles, LB – Texas
  23. A’Mauri Washington, DL – Oregon
  24. John Henry Daley, EDGE – Michigan
  25. Kade Pieper, G – Iowa
  26. Evan Tengesdahl, G – Cincinnati
  27. KJ Duff, WR – Rutgers
  28. Austin Romaine, LB – Texas Tech
  29. Darian Mensah, QB – Miami
  30. Jayden Maiava, QB – USC
  31. David Stone, DL – Oklahoma
  32. Teitum Tuioti, EDGE – Oregon
  33. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE – Oregon
  34. Trevor Lauck, OT – Iowa
  35. Mario Craver, WR – Texas A&M
  36. Caleb Hawkins, RB – Oklahoma State
  37. Jaden Baugh, RB – Florida
  38. Dijon Lee Jr., CB – Alabama
  39. Brandon Finney Jr., CB – Oregon
  40. Cam Coleman, WR – Texas
  41. Sam Leavitt, QB – LSU
  42. Bryce Fitzgerald, S – Miami
  43. Jordan Seaton, OT – LSU
  44. Brauntae Johnson, S – Notre Dame
  45. Jontez Williams, CB – USC
  46. Amare Ferrell, S – Indiana
  47. Kelley Jones, CB – Mississippi State
  48. LJ Martin, RB – BYU
  49. Trey’Dez Green, TE – LSU
  50. Jamari Johnson, TE – Oregon

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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