Ole Miss Adds Potential Weekend Starter Kendall Hoffman From Houston

Elite-level pitching is what got Ole Miss to Omaha earlier this month and it’ll be what sends the Rebels back in the future.

If they’re able to replace to high-end arms selected in the upcoming MLB Draft. Monday night saw that goal accomplished.

Houston right-hander Kendall Hoffman committed to the Rebels after visiting South Carolina and Georgia, and he checks every box Ole Miss has been trying to fill.

I am very blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Mississippi. Big thank you to all my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for helping and supporting me along in my journey #hottytoddy @OleMissBSB pic.twitter.com/vU1RXHRlsj — Kendall Hoffman (@KendallHoffman9) June 30, 2026

He’s 6-foot-6, he’s projectable, and he throws a fastball that can touch 97. In today’s game, that’s basically the dividing line between pitchers with decent stuff and pitchers with the kind of arsenal that wins in the SEC.

Hoffman spent two seasons at Houston and grew into a weekend starter as a sophomore. He posted a 4.67 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP, struck out 55 batters and walked only 19. Opponents hit .268 against him, and he worked deep into games, logging five starts of at least seven innings.

The Rebels are expected to lose Cade Townsend and Taylor Rabe to the MLB Draft, and both are projected to go early. Hunter Elliott could be gone if drafted, too.

That’s the entire weekend rotation leaving the roster. Hoffman isn’t just a depth piece. He’s someone who can compete for one of those jobs right away.

His arsenal fits that role. The fastball sits 92 to 94 and reaches 97. The slider is 83 to 85, the curveball is 81 to 84, and the changeup is in the mid 80s. It’s a full mix, and it’s already taken a big jump from the upper-80s fastball he had in high school.

Kendall Hoffman (So. @UHCougarBB) 91-94; T95 w/ 4-pitch mix. 83-85 SL (26-2800) 81-84 CB (27-2800) & mid-80d CH from whippy arm & solid frame. ‘27 elig pic.twitter.com/NBoLqCvDAR — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) October 31, 2025

This portal class has been busy for Ole Miss, but Hoffman might be the best addition so far. The Rebels have already added Mavrick Rizy, Brent Stukes, Eli Pillsbury, Charlie Wilcox, Charlie Foster and Andrew Rogovic. That’s a lot of new arms, but Hoffman is one who looks most like a future starter.

And Ole Miss still isn’t done reshaping the roster. The Rebels added Trey Hawsey, Brady Dallimore and Blake Fields to help replace a lineup that lost Judd Utermark, Tristan Bissetta and Will Furniss. Utermark and Bissetta combined for 47 home runs last season, so the offense will look different. The pitching staff will too.

But Hoffman is the kind of piece that makes the rebuild feel a little more stable. He’s experienced, he’s projectable and he throws the kind of fastball that gets you on the mound in big moments.

For Ole Miss, that’s exactly what Monday night delivered.

Ole Miss Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker

Outgoing Transfers

Noah Allen, RHP (Alabama)

Blake Ilitch, RHP

Brett Moseley, OF

Brayden Randle, UTL

Tate Sirmans, OF

Incoming Transfers