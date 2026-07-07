Coach Yo Takes On International Stage With Bahamas National Team

Yolett McPhee‑McCuin has never been shy about representing her home country. Coaching in the SEC is her day job, but coaching The Bahamas is part of who she is. And now she’s doing it again.

Ole Miss’ head coach is returning as the Senior Women’s head coach for The Bahamas National Team, a role she’s held before and one she clearly takes pride in.

“I am honored to be the Head Coach of the Bahamian National Team,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I’m excited about the competition at Centrobasket and I believe our team will be ready! We will have training camp and I am positive that the group picked will represent The Bahamas to the fullest!”

That’s not just coach‑speak. This tournament means something to her.

She’ll guide the Bahamian squad through the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup Centrobasket Qualifier from July 12 to 18 in Managua, Nicaragua. It’s a crowded field with eight national teams from across Central America and the Caribbean. Only three will punch their ticket to the 2027 AmeriCup, joining El Salvador, which already qualified as host.

McPhee‑McCuin has been here before. She coached The Bahamas from 2014 to 2017 and led the program to the 2015 CBC Championship, the country’s first time finishing as the top women’s team in the Caribbean. She also broke ground as an assistant coach for the Bahamian Senior Men’s national team during World Cup Qualifiers, becoming the first woman to coach with the men’s senior team.

So this isn’t just a summer assignment. It’s a continuation of a long relationship between McPhee‑McCuin and the place that shaped her. She’s built Ole Miss into a consistent SEC contender, but every time she returns to the national team, she brings that same energy and ambition home.

She dominated the SEC stage this past season. Now she gets a chance to chase something big on the international one.