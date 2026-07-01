Why Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Can Thrive Amid Roster Chaos

If you walked into Ole Miss women’s basketball practice this summer without knowing what’s happened the last couple of months, you’d probably assume the program was starting over.

Ten newcomers. Two returners. A lineup that barely resembles last year’s group. Most coaches would call that a rebuild. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin calls it Tuesday.

“I’m usually around eight transfers, but I’ve upped it this year with 10,” McPhee-McCuin said at last week’s media availability. “I look forward to the challenge. I’m excited about it.”

She said it with the same tone someone uses to mention they grabbed an extra coffee on the way to work. No panic. No stress. No hint of worry. Just a coach who has built a program that thrives in instability because she plans for it, expects it and recruits players who can handle it.

“We’re not strangers to this, so I’m not anxious about it,” she said.

McPhee-McCuin has lived in the transfer portal era longer than most coaches have accepted it. She doesn’t treat roster turnover like a crisis. She treats it like a tool. And she’s good at using it.

This year’s roster is the most extreme version yet. Ten newcomers. Only two players who have ever played a possession in her system. But McPhee-McCuin didn’t flinch. She didn’t rush chemistry. She didn’t force roles. She didn’t pretend a team exists before it actually does.

“We have a lot of new pieces, but we’re not necessarily a team quite yet,” McPhee-McCuin said.

The college basketball season is a long one and the summer is for teaching, not panicking. McPhee-McCuin knows players came to Ole Miss because they want to win, because they want to be coached hard and because they want to be part of a program that has proven it can elevate careers.

“Everyone who came here did so for their own reasons, but in the grand scheme of things, they know that we win,” McPhee-McCuin said. “They want to be part of a program that can help them accomplish their goals, which we have done time after time.”

That’s the foundation she builds on every year. Not continuity. Not returning production. Not familiarity. Identity. Culture. Standards.

Those things don’t leave when players do. They stay because McPhee-McCuin and her staff stay. Her strength coach stays. Her athletic trainer stays. Her assistants stay. The Ole Miss way stays.

“I think the culture is embedded in the bones of the program,” she said. “I have staff members who have been here with me from the beginning, including my strength coach and athletic trainer. Multiple people on my support staff have been here from the beginning, so they do a great job of teaching the Ole Miss way.”

That’s why she can bring in 10 newcomers and still sound calm. The players aren’t building the culture. They’re joining it.

That’s why she can rebuild every year without losing the identity. She recruits players who want to be coached. Players who want to defend. Players who want to win. Players who want to be pushed. Players who want to be part of something that already exists.

And she gives them grace. She teaches them. She lets them make mistakes. She lets them learn at the right pace.

“We’re intentional about teaching, and we allow them grace,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Again, they’re older, so I don’t really worry about them. They know how to be college students. They know how to practice. Sometimes you have freshmen who don’t know how to practice, but my players know how to practice.”

That’s the balance. Intensity and patience. Standards and teaching. Expectations and understanding.

It’s why this program has stayed competitive through roster turnover that would break most teams.

McPhee-McCuin isn’t afraid of chaos. She’s comfortable in it. She’s built for it. And she’s built a program that can survive it.

Ten newcomers might look like a rebuild. For Ole Miss, it looks like another season with a coach who knows exactly what she’s doing.