Why Strength Of Schedule Should Matter In Every SEC Preseason Prediction

Every summer, we all do the same thing.

We look at returning starters, quarterback situations, coaching changes, recruiting momentum, and whatever transfer portal drama is still hanging around.

Then we glance at the schedule, nod, and move on.

But if 2025 taught us anything, it’s that schedule difficulty should not be treated like a side note.

In the SEC, it was one of the defining variables in how the season actually played out.

And with preseason lists and rankings about to flood the internet for the next two months, it’s worth remembering that not all paths through a conference are created equal.

The toughest schedules shaped the season

Heading into 2025, Oklahoma, Florida, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Arkansas were the teams that drew the six hardest SEC schedules. That group ended up splitting into two very different groups.

Oklahoma and Vanderbilt handled the grind. Both finished 6-2. Oklahoma hosted a playoff game. Vanderbilt won 10 games and came close to reaching the SEC title game. Those seasons didn’t happen by accident. They were built through brutal slates that could have sunk lesser teams.

The other four teams were sunk.

Mississippi State, Kentucky, Florida and Arkansas combined to go 5-27 in SEC play. Three of them fired their head coaches.

When that many programs collapse under the weight of their schedule, it’s hard to call it anything other than a major factor.

The easiest schedules mattered too

The SEC was also the first conference where none of the teams with one of the six easiest schedules reached the title game. But two of them tied for the league title.

Texas A&M and Ole Miss both finished 7-1. The Aggies didn’t beat a single team with a winning conference record, but the schedule gave them a path and they took advantage of it. Ole Miss was right there too. Tie-breakers kept both out of the championship game, but the road they traveled absolutely helped put them in position.

Missouri and Tennessee went 4-4 with manageable slates. Texas finished 6-2 but missed out after an upset loss at Florida. Auburn was the underachiever of the group, going 1-7 and firing its coach.

When the easiest schedules help produce co-champions, and the hardest schedules help produce coaching changes, that’s not background noise. That’s the season.

The takeaway heading into 2026

In the SEC, schedule difficulty wasn’t a footnote in 2025. It was a headline. It shaped who rose, who fell, who survived and who didn’t make it to December.

So as preseason rankings and predictions start to roll out, don’t treat strength of schedule as a nerdy, analytical statistic. They’re part of the story.

And based on last year, they might be the part that matters most.