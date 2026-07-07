Reading Between The Lines On Five-Star RB’s Upcoming Commitment

Five-star running back David Gabriel Georges isn’t dragging this out anymore.

The Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) star will announce his commitment on July 22, and according to his uncle, the choice is already made.

“He’s already made his decision,” Jean Agenor told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “We had our meeting last week. We went through the three programs and how he feels about them and how he feels about his opportunity to play right away and his opportunity to make it to the league in three years. We had that conversation last week and he’s very comfortable with that decision.”

That’s the headline. The rest of the quotes paint the picture.

Georges is choosing between Ohio State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. All three got real consideration. All three built strong relationships. All three made their pitch.

But if you read through Agenor’s comments, it’s hard not to feel like Ole Miss is running third here.

Ole Miss Got Some Love

Agenor praised the Rebels, especially running backs coach Frank Wilson.

“We absolutely love Coach (Frank) Wilson,” he said. “My wife and I built a great relationship with Coach Wilson. We love his experience, we love what he’s done the past 20 years. He’s a great person. The entire Ole Miss staff has been great to us, but we really found love with Coach Wilson. He’s a great human being. That’s very important to us. Everybody else that was involved, Coach (Jake) Schoonover, all these people man they were amazing. We love Oxford. It’s a great place.”

That’s genuine praise. But compared to what was said about Ohio State and Tennessee, it feels more like appreciation than momentum.

Ohio State Checks Every Box

Agenor didn’t hide how much he respects Ohio State’s track record.

“Ohio State is obviously Ohio State. You can never go wrong with that type of team. They reload every single year. He’d be surrounded by five-stars and four-stars. They got a lot of linemen. Every couple days, Coach (Carlos) Locklyn sends a text message with the newest additions to the o-line. We know Ohio State has what it takes in surrounding him with the right pieces.”

That’s not nothing. But even with all that, the tone shifts when Tennessee comes up.

Tennessee, It’s Different

Agenor didn’t just compliment Tennessee. He practically outlined the case for why Georges could become the face of the program.

“Tennessee, it’s different,” he said. “That’s where we have the best relationships overall.”

He went deeper.

“I know how hungry the Tennessee fan base is. I know what it would represent for David to go to Tennessee. He would end up being a legend at Tennessee, let’s put it that way.”

He talked about fit, opportunity, impact, even the idea of Georges helping elevate the entire program.

“I feel like if a player of David’s caliber goes to a team like that I feel other players would follow.”

And then came the comparison that really stood out.

“If you compare Ohio State to Tennessee, Ohio State would remain Ohio State. I feel like if you’re a big-time player you can go to a team and they’ll build something around you and they can have their best three years in history. Tennessee may not be Ohio State the next 10 to 15 years, but your three years there could be the best years of Tennessee.”

That’s not subtle. That’s someone describing a place where his nephew could be the centerpiece, not just another star in a machine.

Reading Between the Lines

Agenor made it clear the family didn’t push Georges toward any school.

“We didn’t push him in any direction to go to this school or that school,” he said. “We believe in his talent. We believe he’s the best player in the U.S. right now.”

But when you stack the quotes side by side, Tennessee simply gets more oxygen. More detail. More passion. More vision. Ole Miss got respect. Ohio State got tradition. Tennessee got a pitch that sounded like a future being mapped out.

And look, recruiting can surprise you. It was only a couple weeks ago we had the Ben’Jarvius Shumaker flip-flop day. Caden Moss picked Ohio State after Ole Miss was the presumed winner for months. Anything can happen.

I’ve been wrong before and could be wrong again. Georges could walk up to the microphone on July 22 and pick Ohio State. He could shock everyone and pick Ole Miss.

But based on the tone, the comparisons and the way Tennessee was framed, it’s hard not to feel like the Vols are the team to beat.

We’ll find out soon enough. The decision is made. The announcement is coming. And the quotes make one thing clear.

Tennessee didn’t just make an impression. It made the strongest one.