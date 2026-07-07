Ole Miss Gets First Official Visit From Rising Four-Star Forward

Some facts about recruiting are true for all of the different sports.

One of those is that official visits are the moments that tell you who’s truly in the race. They’re not casual drop-ins or summer road trips. They’re commitments of time, attention and priority.

And Ole Miss just landed one of those from one of the top players in the 2027 class.

Dylan Jones, a four-star small forward out of Bartlett High in Tennessee, has scheduled his first two official visits. He’ll be in Oxford from September 18-20, then head to Providence the following weekend. For a player ranked No. 47 nationally and the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee, that’s meaningful.

Jones has already been on campus before. He’s made unofficial visits to Ole Miss, Alabama and Tennessee, and he holds offers from Memphis, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and others.

But an official visit is different. It’s the sign a program is in serious contention, and Ole Miss now has one locked in.

Jones has been one of the more productive wings on the EYBL circuit this summer, averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 39 percent from the field for Team Thad. He’s also coming off a standout showing at the Pangos All-American Camp, where he earned MVP honors.

“Dylan Jones came into the Pangos All-American Camp with a chip on his shoulder and left as the MVP of the Cream Of The Crop Top 30 game,” Ballislife.com’s Rodger Bohn said. “He constantly put pressure on defenders with his relentless style of play, was always a threat on the offensive glass, and showed improved ability shooting the ball from the 3-point line.

“Toss in the fact he guarded all five positions at times throughout the camp and you see why the Team Thad product has a chance to skyrocket up the national rankings.”

Dylan Jones and Justin Frison are two of the best players in the city of Memphis. Both are enjoying a good summer with Team Thad and they each hold offers from the University of Memphis. @GoTigers247 @Memphis_MBB pic.twitter.com/sHltOgOfpU — LeonGT247 (@LeonGoTigers247) July 6, 2026

Jones averaged 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds at Pangos, backing up the idea that he’s trending upward heading into his senior season.

For Ole Miss, getting the first official visit matters. It puts the Rebels in position to make a strong early impression before other programs get their shot.

With Jones’ versatility, production and rising national profile, he’s exactly the type of player Chris Beard and his staff want to keep in the mix.

There’s still a long way to go in this recruitment, but official visits are the checkpoints that tell you who’s real. Ole Miss is on the schedule. That alone says plenty.