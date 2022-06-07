Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber Named Second Team PING All-American

Jackson Suber capped off his collegiate career with the Rebels by capturing one final honor, as Suber was named Second Team PING All-American announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced on Tuesday.

The accolade comes just a week after Suber’s 2021-22 campaign ended at the NCAA Championships, where he led Ole Miss to the team’s second-best finish in program history with a 14th place finish in Scottsdale.

After being named as a PING All-American Honorable Mention in 2020-21, becoming the 11th All-American Rebel in program history, Suber followed up his junior year with second team honors in 2022 to earn the title of All-American in back-to-back years. Suber now stands alongside Darren Cole (1984-85), Dave Peege (1984-85) and Braden Thornberry (2017-18) as the only Ole Miss men’s golfers to receive All-American honors twice in their careers.

The 2021-22 season stood as one of the most successful of Suber’s Rebel career, with the senior very nearly setting a new school record for single-season stroke average at 69.77, almost beating out former NCAA Champion Braden Thornberry’s record of 69.57 from his historic 2016-17 season. Suber’s season stroke average ends the year ranked first in the SEC.

Tallying three individual tournament victories at the White Sands Bahamas Invitational, the Irish Creek Intercollegiate, and in becoming the team’s first ever regional medalist at the 2022 NCAA Norman Regional, Suber now ranks third in program history for career tournament wins with five all-time. Suber also saw success on the professional golf circuit, receiving a sponsor’s exemption to make his PGA TOUR debut in March at the Valspar Championship.

Suber ends the year ranked as the No. 21 golfer in the NCAA according to Golfweek/Sagarin, while also being ranked No. 30 in the country by Golfstat. He also recorded team-best totals in top 5 (3), top 10 (4) and top 20 (7) finishes on the year, while leading the team in rounds at par or better (22), rounds below par (20) and rounds in the 60s (11).