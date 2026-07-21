Greg Sankey Outlines SEC’s Concerns With CFP Expansion

Playoff expansion is coming. There’s too much money on the table for the playoff field to expand beyond its 12 team format.

What isn’t on the table is answers to questions.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spent a long stretch at SEC Media Days on Monday outlining all the questions that still don’t have answers, and he made it clear the league isn’t going to vote for any expansion until those answers exist.

“Leadership sometimes is not about having an immediate answer,” he said during his main stage press conference. “Leadership is about asking the right questions before making decisions that shape our future.”

That was Sankey’s tone throughout his remarks. He wasn’t dismissing expansion. He wasn’t criticizing the CFP. He was simply pointing out that the sport hasn’t done enough homework yet. And until it does, the SEC isn’t ready to sign off on anything bigger.

“How do we preserve and build the value of the regular season?”

That’s one of the questions he wants answered. Sankey also wants clarity on media interest, fan interest and the academic calendar. He wants to know how many games players can reasonably handle. He wants to know how the postseason fits into the broader structure of the sport.

“We also need to know what is the actual interest from fans and from media entities in an expanded College Football Playoff,” Sankey said.

The calendar is one of the biggest sticking points. Sankey referenced language in the Protect College Sports Act that requires the football season to finish by January 8. That date creates a crunch for any expanded playoff format, especially one that adds multiple rounds.

“There is a line embedded in the current version of the Protect College Sports Act that the football season be fully completed by January 8th,” Sankey explained. “If you think through the implications of particularly that date, you have to find places to play the games.”

He also mentioned player welfare and the limits on how many games athletes can reasonably play. That becomes a real concern once you start talking about 16 or 24 teams.

All of this adds up to a commissioner who isn’t ready to move forward until there are answers to these questions he keeps asking. And right now, he doesn’t sound convinced the sport has done enough to justify another expansion right now.

“We do need to bring this conversation to conclusion in short order so we can move on and focus on the future of the game,” he said.

That’s the tension heading into the next round of CFP discussions and it’s the reason why the SEC and Big Ten can’t come to an agreement on playoff expansion.

The sport wants to grow. The SEC wants clarity. And the commissioner who helped build the 12‑team model isn’t ready to take the next step until he knows exactly what it looks like.

The college football world may want expansion. Sankey wants certainty.

Right now, those two things aren’t the same.