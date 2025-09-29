Rebels Athletics Roundup: Sept. 23–29, 2025

Ole Miss capped September with statement wins and strong performances across multiple sports. Football reclaimed the Magnolia Bowl, volleyball rallied for a five-set road victory, and cross country impressed at the Gans Creek Classic. Soccer, tennis, and esports also remained active as the Rebels closed out the month. Here’s the full look at the action from September 23 through September 29.

Football: Rebels edge LSU, improve to 5-0

On September 27, Ole Miss defeated No. 4 LSU 24-19 in Oxford to reclaim the Magnolia Bowl trophy. The Rebels moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play.

The defense held LSU to just 254 total yards and stopped the Tigers on 9 of 11 third-down attempts.

Ole Miss now enters a bye week before resuming SEC play in October.

SEC Awards Roll In

Following the Magnolia Bowl victory, the Rebels swept up SEC weekly accolades.

Trinidad Chambliss – SEC Offensive Player of the Week (242 passing yards, 2 TDs)

– SEC Offensive Player of the Week (242 passing yards, 2 TDs) Oscar Bird – SEC Special Teams Player of the Week (6 punts, 53.7 average, 2 inside the 10)

– SEC Special Teams Player of the Week (6 punts, 53.7 average, 2 inside the 10) Patrick Kutas – SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (anchored a line that gave up zero sacks)

This marks the third consecutive week that Rebels have earned league honors, underscoring the program’s depth and dominance this fall.

Volleyball: Rebels rally at Oklahoma

On September 28, Ole Miss overcame a two-set deficit to claim a 3-2 win at Oklahoma. The comeback highlighted the Rebels’ depth and determination as they wrapped up non-conference play and turned toward SEC competition.

Women’s Soccer: Road SEC challenges

The Rebels continued their SEC schedule during this stretch, including a 4-1 setback to No. 21 Georgia on September 21 before facing additional conference opponents. Ole Miss is working to steady results in league play.

Cross Country: Pair of ranked wins at Gans Creek

On September 26, Ole Miss competed at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, earning ranked wins in a deep field. Both Rebel squads finished 20th in their invitational races.

Women’s 6K Highlights

Beth Arentz career-best 20:03.0 (30th)

Sophie Baumann 64th in 20:28.1

Team finished ahead of No. 24 Lipscomb

Men’s 8K Highlights

Kidus Misgina debut 22:51.8 (15th)

Evan Thornton-Sherman 23:22.7 (49th)

Team finished ahead of No. 28 Furman

Tennis: Fall competition continues

Both men’s and women’s tennis teams remained in tournament play through late September. While no new match results were posted this week, both programs are preparing for ITF and regional events in early October.

Esports: Program expands on campus

Ole Miss Esports continued to expand its footprint with ongoing student-run LAN events and practice sessions at the E.F. Yerby facility. Alumni support announced earlier this fall is strengthening the program’s recruiting and infrastructure.

Rebels in the NFL – Week 3

Ole Miss Athletics spotlighted another strong weekend for alumni across the league:

A.J. Brown (Eagles): 8 catches for 104 yards in a win over the Giants.

8 catches for 104 yards in a win over the Giants. DK Metcalf (Seahawks): Hauled in 6 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown against Arizona.

Hauled in 6 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown against Arizona. Evan Engram (Jaguars): Pulled down 7 receptions for 72 yards versus Houston.

Pulled down 7 receptions for 72 yards versus Houston. Jonathan Mingo (Panthers): Steady with 4 catches for 55 yards in Tampa Bay.

Steady with 4 catches for 55 yards in Tampa Bay. Sam Williams (Cowboys): Recorded 1.5 sacks and three tackles against Washington.

Several other Rebels were also active across the NFL in Week 3.