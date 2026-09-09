Caleb Odom can see now. Opposing defenses might wish he couldn’t

Caleb Odom might be on the verge of a breakout season, and the funniest part is that the story starts with something simple.

He can finally see. Not metaphorically. Literally. The 6-foot-5 tight end fixed his vision, and suddenly the football looks a whole lot more catchable.

“I’ve always kind of had bad vision, but I never really took the initiative to get it fixed. I think last year that was a huge problem for me with the drops and some plays I could have made but messed up,” Odom said at Tuesday’s media availability. “I went to the eye doctor, got some contacts, started actually wearing them and started actually wearing my glasses. I have my contacts in right now, actually.

“It has been good. I definitely think that was a big thing, but it’s also about making sure I see every ball into the tuck.”

It showed up against Louisville. Three catches, 66 yards and a touchdown. But it was the last one that mattered most, the third‑down grab on the final drive that kept Ole Miss moving toward the game‑winning field goal. It wasn’t luck. It wasn’t a surprise. It was something he’d been drilling for months.

“We worked it all fall camp and all practice. Every time we do two‑minute drills, whether it was practice, fall camp, spring or summer OTAs, I knew that was a play that was going to be called,” Odom said about practicing with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. “It was just about lining up, making sure I had the right technique when running the route and ultimately finding the space between the two linebackers. Then catching the ball, for sure, was another important thing.”

Seeing the ball certainly helped with that, too.

The vision jokes are easy, but the growth goes deeper. Odom isn’t just a big receiver masquerading as a tight end anymore. He’s trying to become the kind of player who keeps defenses honest. If he’s on the field, he doesn’t want every linebacker yelling “pass” before the ball is snapped.

“That’s definitely something I’ve been trying to pride myself on now that I’m trying to embody more of a tight end role and really be that Swiss Army knife who can block an end,” he said. “I don’t want to run into the game and everybody is screaming, ‘Pass, pass, pass.’ I want it to be more like, ‘OK, we really don’t know what he’s going to do.’ I can block, run routes and do all of that.”

Louisville gave him a real test, and he didn’t shy away from it.

“I feel like Louisville was definitely a good test and a good synopsis of where I’m at. Guys like No. 50 and No. 17 were really good players,” Odom said. “Watching the tape back, there are some technique and minor issues I can fix, but for the most part, I really feel like this was my first game where I was able to get in there and block ends and bigger guys. For the most part, I thought it was pretty good.”

So yes, the improved blocking matters. The added weight matters. The confidence matters.

But let’s be honest: the contacts matter too. Those us who know what it’s like to see the world through blurry vision know how big of a change it can be.

Ole Miss might have a rising star at tight end, and all it took was a trip to the eye doctor.

If this keeps up, opposing defenses might want to schedule their own appointments. They’re going to need all the help they can get.