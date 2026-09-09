SEC Power Rankings: Every team’s standout performer in Week 1

The first full weekend of college football is in the books and for the first time since 1997, every SEC team won its season opener.

However, only two teams played schools from a Power 4 conference. So we shouldn’t draw too many conclusions or make any serious declarations, right?

Correct, but this is college football. Fans aren’t able to wait long enough to know if patience is a virtue, let alone exercise patience at the start of the season.

If your team played, good, then this is your team’s year. You’re going all the way. If a player had a good game, he’s going to win the Heisman. Or if a team, player or position group played poorly, your team is doomed.

But in truth, we don’t know if any of that is accurate. Ole Miss might finish the season with the nation’s best pass defense. LSU could stumble into another 7-5 season. We just don’t know and one weekend isn’t enough to know anything for certain.

That’s why there’s very little change in this week’s SEC power rankings. I made two small tweaks, flipping teams who had some big wins. But most of it, including the top three, remained the same.

Here’s this week’s rankings along with one standout performer from each team’s season-opening win.

Taylor’s SEC Power Rankings

(Last week’s ranking in parenthesis.)