Will Echoles: Ole Miss showed a ‘lack of violence’ at Florida

There’s no way to dress up what happened to Ole Miss in The Swamp.

Florida didn’t just win. Florida ran straight through the Rebels for four quarters and turned a 52-28 game into a reminder of how quickly things can go south in a hurry.

Jadan Baugh went for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Duke Clark averaged 10.5 yards per carry. Ole Miss finished with one tackle for a loss and 14 missed tackles. The defensive line spent most of the afternoon getting knocked backward, and every mistake fed the next one.

It was a long, hot day, and nobody inside the Manning Center is pretending otherwise.

Will Echoles didn’t sugarcoat it at Tuesday’s media availability. He didn’t blame the scheme or the heat or the environment. He pointed straight at the film.

“Honestly, I feel like they did a great job with their scheme and how they attacked us in the C-area,” he said. “We just have to be more physical. That’s the point, period. If you watch the film, you can see it.”

Physicality isn’t a new talking point for this group. It’s the thing they’ve been trying to build since August. But Saturday showed how far they still have to go. Echoles said the missed tackles and yards after contact told the whole story.

“When you miss 10-plus tackles and give up 200 yards after contact, you’re supposed to have that many rushing yards,” he said. “It’s all on us. We just have to do our job.”

That’s the part that stings. Ole Miss has talent on defense. It has experience. It has enough pieces to be better than what it put on tape. But Echoles said the issue isn’t talent. It’s mindset.

“When you watch the film, we just put a lot of lack of violence on film,” he said. “It’s a mindset, too. We have to be determined and willing to tackle the ball carrier, strike blocks. It all starts up front with my position group.”

That’s where the frustration sits. Pete Golding can call whatever he wants, but none of it matters if the front doesn’t win its battles. Echoles didn’t dodge that responsibility.

“(Pete Golding) can call all the calls he wants to call, but if we’re not going out there and executing our job, having that want-to to get the ball carrier on the ground and being determined to stop the opposing offense, then it’s never going to work.”

So this week has been about stripping things down. Tackling on Tuesday. More physical work. More emphasis on finishing plays. Echoles said they weren’t prepared enough last week, and that’s something they can control.

“It’s a want-to thing,” he said. “You have to want to do it. You have to love doing it. Until we do that, the results won’t change.”

The challenge now is responding. Florida exposed every soft spot. Every hesitation. Every moment where Ole Miss waited instead of attacked. Echoles said he believes the group will answer the message, but it has to start with the players, not the coaches.

“It’s a lead-by-example thing,” he said. “We have to create our own energy, especially on the road when you don’t have your crowd. It was tough playing in The Swamp, probably the toughest place I’ve played in since I’ve been in college.”

Energy doesn’t come from noise. It comes from contact. From winning a rep. From one spark play that flips the momentum. Ole Miss never found that spark on Saturday. Florida made sure of it.

Now the Rebels have to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen again.