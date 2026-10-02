Ole Miss reportedly set to leave Nike for Adidas

Ole Miss is on the verge of making one of the biggest business moves in its athletic history, and the timing could not be more fitting.

According to multiple reports, the Rebels are close to finalizing an apparel partnership with Adidas, ending a 28‑year run with Nike once the current deal expires in June 2027.

It’s a shift that would have seemed unlikely even a few years ago, but college sports in 2026 is not built on the assumptions of a few years ago.

Everything is moving, everything is evolving, and Ole Miss is choosing to evolve with it.

The headline is simple: Ole Miss will soon be joining Adidas. The context is anything but.

The Rebels have been a Nike school since 1999, and the relationship has been one of the brand’s most visible across football, baseball, basketball and beyond.

The 12‑year extension signed in 2015 was supposed to carry Ole Miss comfortably into the next era of college athletics. But the next era arrived faster than anyone expected, and it arrived with NIL at the center of every major decision.

That’s why this move matters.

Across the country, schools are rethinking apparel partnerships not as branding deals, but as financial engines.

Tennessee kicked off the trend earlier this summer, ending its decade with Nike for a massive Adidas agreement. Penn State followed with a 10‑year, $300 million deal. Miami is leaving Adidas for Nike.

The market is reshuffling itself in real time, and Ole Miss is stepping into that reshuffle with purpose.

The rumored numbers for Ole Miss hover near the same neighborhood as Penn State and Tennessee, which tells you everything about how aggressively Adidas is pursuing top‑tier programs. It also tells you how seriously Ole Miss is approaching the future.

This is not just about uniforms. It’s about NIL.

Several schools have shifted from Nike to Adidas because of the company’s willingness to directly fund NIL ambassador programs for student‑athletes.

In a landscape where roster building depends as much on financial infrastructure as recruiting strategy, that kind of support is no longer a luxury. It’s a requirement.

Ole Miss has already made major strides with The Grove Collective, building one of the SEC’s most competitive NIL operations.

But sustaining that momentum requires long‑term stability and long‑term investment. An apparel deal of this magnitude gives Ole Miss both.

And it comes at a pivotal moment.

College sports is changing faster than any era before it. Revenue sharing isn’t going away. Athlete compensation models are shifting. The Protect College Sports Act just passed the Senate. Traditional partnerships are being re‑evaluated.

Schools that adapt quickly will thrive. Schools that hesitate will fall behind.

Ole Miss is choosing not to hesitate.

The Rebels are positioning themselves to compete at a high level in a sport that no longer rewards tradition alone.

They are aligning with a company that is aggressively expanding its college footprint. They are securing financial resources that will directly impact their ability to recruit, retain and support athletes. And they are doing it before the next wave of changes hits.

The Nike era at Ole Miss has been long, successful and memorable. The Adidas era will be different. It will be modern. It will be NIL‑driven. And it will arrive at a moment when Ole Miss needs to be as forward‑thinking as possible.

If the goal is to evolve with the sport, this is exactly the kind of move that makes sure you don’t get left behind.