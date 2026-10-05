Ole Miss lands No. 1 player in Mississippi’s 2028 class

Ole Miss picked up a big one over the weekend, and there’s no need to dress it up.

South Panola right‑hander Anson Bright committed to the Rebels on Friday, giving Mike Bianco the top prep player in Mississippi’s 2028 class and one of the most intriguing young arms in the region.

Bright is already hard to miss. He’s 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, and throws the kind of fastball that gets MLB scouts leaning forward in their seats.

Prep Baseball Mississippi ranks him No. 1 in the state for 2028, and that’s not a projection built on hope. His fastball has touched 96 miles per hour, and he pairs it with a changeup, curveball and slider that give him a full starter’s mix before he’s barely even old enough to drive himself to campus.

There’s also some pedigree here.

Bright is the son of former Delta State quarterback Josh Bright, who led the Statesmen to their first Division II national championship and is in the school’s Hall of Fame.

Anson has been on radars since he was named Region 1-6A Pitcher of the Year as a freshman, and he hasn’t slowed down since.

“He is coming into the body nicely. Always been a hard throwing giraffe but the coordination and polish are really exciting,” Perfect Game’s Troy Sutherland said.

Prep Baseball Mississippi says Bright is a “big, sturdy frame with some quickness to his delivery…already showing feel for four pitches. Tremendous upside.”

For Ole Miss, this is the kind of commitment that sets the tone early in a class.

The Rebels have landed plenty of high‑end Mississippi talent over the years, but getting the top player in the state this far out matters.

It signals that Bianco and his staff are already building the foundation of the 2028 group with players who can anchor a rotation, not just fill it.

Bright is still young, still developing and still years away from throwing a pitch in Oxford.

But commitments like this are why recruiting never really stops.

When a pitcher with this frame and this velocity picks Ole Miss, people notice.