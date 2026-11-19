Can a college baseball team have too many good players?

It’s a question Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco was essentially asked during his press conference Monday, and his answer was about what you’d expect from someone who’s been coaching in the SEC for more than two decades.

No. Absolutely not.

The question came up during a discussion about the Rebels’ potential competition at first base between returning starter Will Furniss and Louisiana Tech transfer Trey Hawsey.

Hawsey was brought in over the summer with the expectation that he’d replace Furniss, who had exhausted his eligibility. But Furniss is now seeking another season of eligibility, potentially creating some interesting decisions for Bianco and his staff.

Hawsey isn’t exactly making those decisions easier, either.

According to Bianco, the transfer led Ole Miss in hitting during fall practices. Furniss, meanwhile, is coming off a season in which he hit .306 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs.

Assuming Furniss is cleared to play, that’s two pretty good options at one position.

Could one move to designated hitter? Could they split time at first base?

Those are questions Bianco will eventually have to answer. But right now, he’s not particularly concerned about having too many good players competing for playing time.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think we’ve ever gotten to May and said we have too many good hitters,” Bianco said. “I don’t think we’ve ever gotten to May in 26 years and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got too much pitching. We just don’t know which good guy to put in there right now.'”

And he’s right.

It’s easy to look at a roster in November and wonder how everyone is going to get enough playing time. But the same roster can look considerably different by April or May.

Injuries happen. Players go through slumps. Some don’t develop as quickly as expected, while others emerge from seemingly nowhere to become important contributors.

That’s just baseball.

Having options is a luxury, not a problem.

And based on Bianco’s assessment of fall practices, Ole Miss could have plenty of them.

He praised several newcomers, including Blake Fields, Caleb Koskie, Winston Pennant, Christian Doty and Brady Dallimore. He also had positive things to say about returning players who performed well.

The pitching staff presents a similar situation.

Ole Miss has some significant holes to fill after losing two first-round draft picks from last season’s weekend rotation. But Bianco believes several pitchers have the ability to start games or provide valuable innings out of the bullpen.

Of course, having plenty of potential contributors in November doesn’t guarantee they’ll all perform when the season begins.

Bianco acknowledged that fall practices provide only a snapshot of what a team might become.

But there’s one thing Bianco has learned over 26 seasons in Oxford.

You can never have too many good baseball players.