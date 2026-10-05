Ole Miss replaces playing surface that dated back to 1989

Ole Miss baseball didn’t start fall practice on its usual timeline this year, and there was a good reason for it.

The Rebels were waiting on something that had been overdue for decades: a brand‑new playing surface.

Mike Bianco didn’t hide how long this project had been in the works. He’s been talking with the administration about it for years, and the truth is the old field had simply reached the end of its life.

“It was the oldest playing surface in the Southeastern Conference, and the field really hadn’t been redone since it was built in 1988 or 1989, with 1989 being the first season,” Bianco said at a media availability on Monday.

Same Swayze, new field 👀 pic.twitter.com/aL9Xhv7nWr — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) September 26, 2026

Think about that. Nearly 40 years without a full overhaul. Sure, the dimensions changed in 2005 and the fences moved in.

In 2009, the grandstands were expanded and some foul territory disappeared. But the actual field, the drainage, the foundation, the surface players run on every day, stayed the same.

And when those culverts were removed during the 2009 renovation, the drainage issues only got worse.

“It was really just an old field that needed to be done,” Bianco said. “I’m thankful it got done because those are some of the things where, for the administration, kudos to Keith and his team.”

He’s right. Field renovations aren’t flashy. They don’t generate revenue. Fans sitting in the stands won’t notice much difference. But players do. Coaches do. And the program absolutely does.

That’s why fall ball started a little later. Ole Miss waited for the sod to settle, the surface to flatten and the mound to be rebuilt. And early reviews are exactly what the program hoped for.

“We’re probably a couple of weeks later for the obvious reason, waiting on the field to get finished,” Bianco said. “We’re all super excited about that. It’s been terrific to this point and is only going to get better.”

Infielders have already raved about how true the hops are. And pitcher Hunter Elliott, who’s thrown on plenty of mounds in his career, noticed the difference immediately.

“I didn’t feel any different. The mound is a little better, I will say that,” Elliott said. “I don’t know what it is, if they changed the dirt or what, but it definitely is better.”

He joked that he tries to stay off the grass because that usually means he’s having to make a defensive play.

But even that small detail shows how much the new surface matters. Pitchers feel it. Fielders feel it. The entire operation feels it.

Ole Miss didn’t renovate the field for aesthetics.

It renovated it because the program needed a modern, reliable surface to match the standard it expects to play at. And now that fall practice is underway, the payoff is already showing.

The field may not be the loudest upgrade, but it’s one that will quietly help Ole Miss every single day it steps on it.