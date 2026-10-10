Latest Ole Miss-Vanderbilt forecast brings more rain, wind concerns

The weather forecast for Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt has taken another turn, and this time it’s not necessarily for the better.

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias continue moving toward Middle Tennessee, and the latest forecast suggests the Rebels and Commodores could be dealing with more than just a little rain when kickoff arrives at 2:30 p.m.

According to the latest forecast for Nashville, the chance of rain around kickoff has increased to 63%, up from the 49% projected Friday morning.

That’s still lower than the 71% chance forecast Thursday, but it reinforces the likelihood that weather will impact Saturday’s game.

And rain isn’t the only concern.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Nashville area through 8 p.m. Saturday, with gusts potentially reaching 45 mph. A Flood Watch is also in effect through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Forecasts indicate middle Tennessee could receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain from the storm’s remnants.

Interestingly, the hourly forecast suggests there could be a temporary break in the rain during the game.

Rain chances are currently around 69% at noon and 63% at 2 p.m. before dropping to 49% at 3 and 4 p.m. They climb back to 69% around 5 p.m., potentially bringing another round of rain during the second half.

Of course, precipitation isn’t necessarily the biggest concern when it comes to keeping the game on schedule.

The National Weather Service has also included the possibility of thunderstorms in Saturday afternoon’s forecast.

That creates another potential complication. Under SEC weather procedures, lightning within eight miles of the stadium requires play to be suspended. The game cannot resume until at least 30 minutes have passed without another lightning strike inside that radius.

That doesn’t mean a delay is inevitable, but the possibility is worth monitoring as kickoff approaches.

Even if the game proceeds without interruption, the weather could have a significant influence on how both teams approach the matchup.

Wind gusts approaching 45 mph could make throwing the football difficult for Trinidad Chambliss and Vanderbilt’s quarterbacks. The kicking game could face similar challenges, particularly on field-goal attempts and punts.

Rain would create additional concerns with ball security, footing and tackling, potentially forcing both offenses to adjust their game plans.

For now, there has been no announced change to the scheduled 2:30 p.m. kickoff at FirstBank Stadium.

The Rebels and Commodores have spent the week preparing for each other, but Saturday’s biggest adjustments might have nothing to do with what either team sees on film.

Instead, those adjustments could depend on what happens in the skies above Nashville.