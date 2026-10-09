HottyToddy.com staff predicts No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

We’re less than 24 hours away from kickoff between No. 9 Ole Miss and Vanderbilt and that means its predictions time.

Last time our staff made picks was prior to the Rebels’ game against Florida and, well, those picks didn’t go so well. But this week offers a chance at redemption for Ole Miss and out staff writers. Scroll below to see how the HottyToddy.com staff sees the Rebels’ and Commodores’ game fairing.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

HottyToddy.com Staff Picks

Andy Hodges

Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 10. Ole Miss is heavy favorite against Vanderbilt, who has been known to create numerous problems at times over the year. They’ve even come away with shocking wins over the Rebels that has de-railed entire seasons (I’m thinking of 2008 primarily here). I’m not expecting any of that to happen in this game because the loss at Florida has created some soul-searching with the Ole Miss coaches and players. There has even been talk of “loafing” by the Rebels players and nothing will get folks’ attention faster than that word, especially if they are. This Commodore team hasn’t appeared to have the talent to pull off any kind of upset like that but the Rebels can’t afford to just slip by with a win. Vandy has already shown this year they can get a miracle win. Ole Miss can’t let it get that close. Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 10.

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss 34, Vanderbilt 24. The Rebels have had a week to fix the defensive woes that led to the fiasco in Gainesville. Maybe I’m just a pessimist, but I’ll believe they’re fixed when I see it. That being said I do believe Ole Miss is just better. It has more talent than Vanderbilt, more experience and a special quarterback in Trinidad Chambliss. It’s really the matchup of Chambliss vs. Vanderbilt’s pressure-heavy defense that has me believing Ole Miss win. But expect the Commodores to keep it close for most of the game. Unless Kewan Lacy is healthy, in which case this could turn into a blowout. I’ll stick with the close score, though.

Hudson Miller

Ole Miss 38, Vanderbilt 14. Ole Miss is heavily favored and they should be. They are easily the better team on paper and talent wise. Their defense has been tested over the past two weeks of practice and they will come out with a new energy this weekend. The weather sets up Kewan Lacy’s possible return in a big way with a run-heavy offense. However, Trinidad Chambliss will still be heavily involved as well. I see this being a 38 to 14 Ole Miss win.

Cianna Rivera

Ole Miss 31, Vanderbilt 14. Coming into the Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt game this weekend Ole Miss is the favored team to win. After the Florida game, Ole Miss definitely needs a win this week to boost morale. With Ole Miss coming out of the bye week, the team has had time to work on what needs to be improved. With that being said, Ole Miss is definitely taking the win this week.

Nina Houdeshell

Ole Miss 42, Vanderbilt 10. This game is what could give Ole Miss some confidence back before heading into what’s looking to be a challenging matchup against Missouri. The bye week came at just the right time for the Rebels to address the problems that happened at Florida. Ole Miss regains their fans trust.