Kewan Lacy watch continues as Ole Miss injury list grows

Thursday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report confirmed what was already an underlying suspicion.

Neither Vanderbilt nor Ole Miss is ready to provide a definitive answer on the availability of two of their biggest offensive playmakers.

Running back Kewan Lacy appeared in the initial report as questionable and his status didn’t change Thursday night. Neither did Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis’ status change. The true freshman was listed as probable for Saturday afternoon’s game.

There is an important distinction between the two designations. Curtis being probable suggests he’s more likely to play than Lacy, whose questionable designation leaves considerably more uncertainty.

Both teams’ offenses change drastically without either player. Ole Miss would have to hope some combination of Trinidad Chambliss, Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey could produce an effective rushing attack. Vanderbilt would look like a completely different team with Blaze Berlowitz behind center.

For Ole Miss, the concern goes beyond simply replacing Lacy’s production. His presence forces opposing defenses to account for one of the nation’s most dangerous running backs, potentially creating opportunities elsewhere in the offense.

Without him, Vanderbilt could approach defending the Rebels differently, putting additional pressure on Chambliss and the passing game to move the football.

And neither team gains an advantage by revealing either player’s status until it absolutely has to. Why give the opposing coaching staff more information when there is nothing requiring either side to do so?

So, don’t expect to see anything different about Lacy or Curtis until 90 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff, when the final availability report is released.

Beyond Lacy and Curtis, though, there are some notable changes on the Ole Miss side.

Ole Miss added safety Gerald Lacy Jr. to the list of players out, but also listed wide receiver/special teamer Izaiah Hartrup as out, too.

Hartrup didn’t appear in the initial report, and considering the kickoff woes against Florida, the growing list of players unavailable for Ole Miss is starting to become a concern.

Special teams already received plenty of scrutiny following the loss in Gainesville. Losing another player who contributes in that phase of the game isn’t exactly ideal, particularly with the possibility of difficult weather conditions Saturday in Nashville.

The other concern is the overall number of players unavailable. Eight Rebels are now listed as out, including multiple players in the secondary and along the offensive line.

Not every absence will have the same impact, but depth becomes increasingly important as games progress, especially against an SEC opponent capable of testing a team’s physical endurance.

Vanderbilt didn’t have any changes to its report Thursday night.

The SEC will update its availability report Friday before issuing final game-day designations Saturday.

Ole Miss

Out

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

RB #28 Joshua Dye

S #35 Craig Tutt

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

OL #70 Jalan Chapman

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

TE #87 Wyatt Smalley

Questionable

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

Vanderbilt

Out

CB #2 Jaylin Lackey

LB #20 Jamison Curtis

DL #55 Aaron Bryant

WR #81 Kahden Smith

Doubtful

OL #72 Mitchell Smith

Probable