Ole Miss looked like a contender against Vanderbilt. Can it do it again?

If Ole Miss fans are still trying to figure out exactly what kind of football team they have this season, they’re not alone.

Through the first half of the year, the Rebels have looked like two completely different teams.

One looked every bit like a College Football Playoff contender. The other looked like a team that might spend the rest of the season fighting to stay in the upper half of the SEC standings.

That’s what makes Saturday’s game against No. 13 Missouri so interesting.

Not because it will define Ole Miss’ season. It won’t. There are too many games left, too many opportunities ahead and too much talent on the roster for one October result to carry that much weight.

But it should tell us whether the version of Ole Miss that showed up at Vanderbilt is the one that’s here to stay.

The Rebels were about as impressive as they’ve been all season in Nashville.

They ran the football effectively, forced four turnovers and controlled the game from start to finish in a 52-17 victory.

For the first time in several weeks, Ole Miss looked comfortable. Confident. Like the team many expected to see when the season began.

The question is whether that performance was a turning point or simply a good Saturday against the right opponent.

Because as encouraging as Vanderbilt was, Florida still happened.

Against the Gators, Ole Miss struggled to stop the run, looked uncomfortable defensively and never really found answers. The problems were obvious, and they weren’t the kind that disappear overnight.

To the Rebels’ credit, they looked much better coming out of the bye week. That suggests the issues may have been fixable rather than fatal.

Now comes a much tougher test.

Missouri brings one of the SEC’s most productive rushing attacks to Oxford, led by Jamal Roberts, who has rushed for more than 200 yards in each of his last two games. If there is one area where Ole Miss still has something to prove, it’s run defense. The Rebels remain last in the SEC against the run, allowing 176.4 yards per game.

On the other side, Missouri’s defense ranks among the nation’s best against the run and has allowed only 69 rushing yards combined over its last two games.

In other words, this game should stress the exact areas that have defined Ole Miss’ season.

The Rebels have never lacked talent. Nobody questions whether Trinidad Chambliss can make plays. Nobody questions whether Ole Miss has enough athletes to beat Missouri. We’ve known since August that this roster is capable of competing with anyone on its schedule.

The issue has always been consistency.

Championship-caliber teams don’t have to be perfect every week. They just have to be reliable. They don’t alternate between looking dominant one Saturday and completely out of sorts the next.

That’s what Ole Miss is still trying to prove.

A win Saturday wouldn’t guarantee anything. There would still be Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Mississippi State waiting down the road.

But it would provide something valuable.

Evidence.

Evidence that the Vanderbilt performance wasn’t a one-week anomaly. Evidence that the defensive improvements are real. Evidence that Ole Miss can handle a physical SEC opponent when the margin for error gets smaller.

The Rebels have already shown what their ceiling looks like.

Saturday is about proving the floor has risen, too. That’s usually the difference between a good team and a playoff team.