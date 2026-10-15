Ole Miss in the NFL: Where to watch former Rebels in Week 6

Ole Miss will once again have a strong presence across the NFL landscape in Week 6, with more than two dozen former Rebels spread across active rosters, practice squads and injured reserve lists.

The week gets underway Thursday night when Evan Engram and D.J. Jones take the field for the Denver Broncos against the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday’s slate features several notable former Rebels, including D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills, Tre Harris and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Walter Nolen III with the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s a complete look at where every former Rebel in the NFL is headed in Week 6.

Thursday

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Sunday

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network

Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons | Noon | Fox

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns | Noon | Fox

Ravens

#95 Tavius Robinson, OLB

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts | Noon | Fox

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

New York Jets at New England Patriots | Noon | CBS

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants | Noon | Fox

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles | Noon | CBS

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Noon | CBS

Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams | 3:05 p.m. | Fox

Cardinals

#31 Wydett Williams Jr., S

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Monday

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Bye Weeks

Cincinnati Bengals

#52 Cedric Johnson, DE

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

A.J. Brown | WR | New England Patriots

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad