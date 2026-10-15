Ole Miss in the NFL: Where to watch former Rebels in Week 6

Ole Miss will once again have a strong presence across the NFL landscape in Week 6, with more than two dozen former Rebels spread across active rosters, practice squads and injured reserve lists.
The week gets underway Thursday night when Evan Engram and D.J. Jones take the field for the Denver Broncos against the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday’s slate features several notable former Rebels, including D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills, Tre Harris and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Walter Nolen III with the Arizona Cardinals.
Here’s a complete look at where every former Rebel in the NFL is headed in Week 6.
Thursday
Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Broncos
- #1 Evan Engram, TE
- #93 D.J. Jones, DT
Sunday
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network
Jaguars
- #36 Jaylon Jones, CB
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons | Noon | Fox
Falcons
- #51 Jared Ivey, LB
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns | Noon | Fox
Ravens
- #95 Tavius Robinson, OLB
Browns
- #54 Sam Williams, DE
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts | Noon | Fox
Colts
- #44 Tahj Chambers, LB
- #34 Kapena Gushiken, S
- #13 Laquon Treadwell, WR
New York Jets at New England Patriots | Noon | CBS
Patriots
- #77 Ben Brown, OL
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants | Noon | Fox
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles | Noon | CBS
Panthers
- #3 Princely Umanmielen, LB
Eagles
- #19 Elijah Moore, WR
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Noon | CBS
Steelers
- #4 D.K. Metcalf, WR
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams | 3:05 p.m. | Fox
Cardinals
- #31 Wydett Williams Jr., S
- #66 Jayden Williams, OL
- #97 Walter Nolen III, DT
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Chargers
- #9 Tre Harris, WR
- #33 Deane Leonard, CB
Chiefs
- #61 Diego Pounds, OL
Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Bills
- #88 Dawson Knox, TE
Raiders
- #92 JJ Pegues, DT
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Cowboys
- #18 Jonathan Mingo, WR
Monday
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
49ers
- #17 Jordan Watkins, WR
Bye Weeks
Cincinnati Bengals
- #52 Cedric Johnson, DE
Detroit Lions
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- A.J. Brown | WR | New England Patriots
- Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Practice Squad
- Ulyesses Bentley IV | RB | New Orleans Saints
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Harrison Wallace III | WR | Arizona Cardinals
- Antwane Wells JR. | WR | Atlanta Falcons
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Arizona Cardinals