Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'jordan Humphrey (17) and tight end Evan Engram (1) celebrate after a second half touchdown to Humphrey and the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High
Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'jordan Humphrey (17) and tight end Evan Engram (1) celebrate after a second half touchdown to Humphrey and the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford-Icon Sportswire

Ole Miss in the NFL: Where to watch former Rebels in Week 6

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss will once again have a strong presence across the NFL landscape in Week 6, with more than two dozen former Rebels spread across active rosters, practice squads and injured reserve lists.

The week gets underway Thursday night when Evan Engram and D.J. Jones take the field for the Denver Broncos against the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday’s slate features several notable former Rebels, including D.K. Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills, Tre Harris and the Los Angeles Chargers, and Walter Nolen III with the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s a complete look at where every former Rebel in the NFL is headed in Week 6.

Thursday

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

Broncos

  • #1 Evan Engram, TE
  • #93 D.J. Jones, DT

Sunday

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network

Jaguars

  • #36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons | Noon | Fox

Falcons

  • #51 Jared Ivey, LB

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns | Noon | Fox

Ravens

  • #95 Tavius Robinson, OLB

Browns

  • #54 Sam Williams, DE

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts | Noon | Fox

Colts

  • #44 Tahj Chambers, LB
  • #34 Kapena Gushiken, S
  • #13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

New York Jets at New England Patriots | Noon | CBS

Patriots

  • #77 Ben Brown, OL

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants | Noon | Fox

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles | Noon | CBS

Panthers

  • #3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Eagles

  • #19 Elijah Moore, WR

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Noon | CBS

Steelers

  • #4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams | 3:05 p.m. | Fox

Cardinals

  • #31 Wydett Williams Jr., S
  • #66 Jayden Williams, OL
  • #97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Chargers

  • #9 Tre Harris, WR
  • #33 Deane Leonard, CB

Chiefs

  • #61 Diego Pounds, OL

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Bills

  • #88 Dawson Knox, TE

Raiders

  • #92 JJ Pegues, DT

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Cowboys

  • #18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Monday

Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

49ers

  • #17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Bye Weeks

Cincinnati Bengals

  • #52 Cedric Johnson, DE

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Injured Reserve

  • Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
  • A.J. Brown | WR | New England Patriots
  • Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
  • De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers
  • Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad

  • Ulyesses Bentley IV | RB | New Orleans Saints
  • AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
  • Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
  • Harrison Wallace III | WR | Arizona Cardinals
  • Antwane Wells JR. | WR | Atlanta Falcons
  • Kenny Yeboah | TE | Arizona Cardinals

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17Missouri2:30-3:30 PM
ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network
Sat, Oct 24@ Texas6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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