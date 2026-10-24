Ole Miss soccer’s night went wrong almost immediately against Kentucky

Sometimes a match is effectively over before a team ever gets settled in. That was the case for Ole Miss on Friday night.

The Rebels traveled to Lexington hoping to build momentum heading into the regular-season finale, but Kentucky made sure that never happened. Four first-half goals put Ole Miss in an early hole, and the Rebels never found a way to climb out in a 4-0 loss.

The final score was largely determined in the opening 33 minutes.

Kentucky came out aggressively and immediately put Ole Miss on its heels, scoring in the third minute and again in the eighth. Before the Rebels could fully regroup, the Wildcats struck twice more in the 21st and 34th minutes to build a 4-0 advantage.

At that point, the task became less about winning the match and more about preventing it from getting worse.

To Ole Miss’ credit, the defense responded after the rough start. The Rebels kept Kentucky off the scoreboard for the entire second half and avoided what could have turned into an even more lopsided result.

The problem was generating anything going forward.

Ole Miss managed just six shots all night and put only two of them on target. There were few sustained attacking opportunities, and the Rebels spent much of the evening chasing a match that had already tilted heavily in Kentucky’s favor.

That’s what makes the early scoring burst so significant. Falling behind by one goal on the road is manageable. Falling behind by four before halftime leaves almost no margin for a comeback, especially against an SEC opponent capable of controlling the match.

For Ole Miss, the second half at least provided some resistance and stability after a difficult opening stretch. But soccer matches rarely allow teams to completely erase the effects of a slow start, and Friday’s result was another reminder of that reality.

Now the focus shifts to the regular-season finale.

The Rebels have one more opportunity to build some momentum and finish the regular season on a positive note when they travel to Texas A&M next Sunday. After Friday night’s performance, the biggest challenge will be finding a way to start faster and avoid digging a hole too deep to escape.