Ole Miss soccer begins offseason after winless SEC campaign

A 5-1 loss is never how a team wants to end a season, but Sunday’s result against Texas A&M felt like a fitting snapshot of where Ole Miss soccer found itself throughout SEC play.

The Rebels closed the year at 7-11 overall and, more notably, 0-10 in conference matches. That number tells the story more than any single afternoon in College Station.

For a while, it looked like Ole Miss might put an exclamation point on a difficult season.

Katie Ramsden’s first-half goal gave the Rebels an early lead and provided a glimpse of the attacking confidence that occasionally surfaced throughout the fall.

Even after Texas A&M found an equalizer, Ole Miss entered halftime tied and very much in the match.

Then came the kind of second half that has haunted the Rebels all season.

Texas A&M overwhelmed Ole Miss after the break, generating wave after wave of pressure and eventually turning a competitive match into a lopsided final score.

The Aggies finished with a commanding edge in shots and spent much of the second half on the attack, forcing the Rebels into a defensive posture they could not escape.

The final score was ugly, but it also highlighted the biggest challenge facing the program moving forward.

Ole Miss showed at various points this season it could compete in stretches. It could create chances. It could defend for long periods. What it consistently struggled to do was sustain that level against SEC opponents for a full 90 minutes.

That’s ultimately why the Rebels leave the season without a conference victory.

There were still bright spots. Ramsden capped her season with a goal. Camdyn Hurt continued to be active in the attack.

Ava Ghoreishi generated opportunities and tested the Texas A&M goalkeeper. Those individual moments offered reminders that the roster has pieces to build around.

But Sunday’s result, much like the season as a whole, was less about individual performances and more about the gap Ole Miss must close to compete weekly in one of the country’s toughest conferences.

The 2026 campaign ends with a difficult final score and a frustrating conference record.

The offseason now becomes the focus, because after going winless in SEC play, the conversation surrounding Ole Miss soccer is no longer about flashes of potential.

It’s about finding a way to turn those flashes into results.