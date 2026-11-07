Georgia didn’t leave Ole Miss much to feel good about Saturday night

Pete Golding told ABC sideline reporter Katie George that Ole Miss had a Texas-like first half against Georgia on Saturday night.

The Rebels desperately needed a Texas-like second-half response to overcome a 28-0 halftime deficit.

Instead, the second half was more of the same as Georgia ended Ole Miss’ 16-game home winning streak with a 42-7 drubbing at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

There’s really no way to sugarcoat what happened Saturday night. It was easily Ole Miss’ worst performance of the season, even worse than its previous losses to Florida and Texas.

And that’s saying something.

Things got so ugly that fans began throwing objects onto the field late in the second quarter after a defensive pass interference penalty gave Georgia the ball inside the red zone with an already commanding 21-0 lead.

That was just one of many frustrating moments for a Rebel team that seemingly had no answers for anything Georgia wanted to do.

The Bulldogs ran the ball whenever and however they wanted, finishing with 296 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per run.

And when Georgia decided to throw (a whopping 15 times), quarterback Gunner Stockton had little trouble finding open receivers. He threw four touchdown passes, completed 60% of his attempts and never turned the ball over.

Ole Miss managed to sack him just once.

Gunner cashes in from 15 🙌 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/YaSF8BZyPt — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 8, 2026

Georgia’s defense, meanwhile, made life miserable for Trinidad Chambliss.

The Bulldogs sacked him five times, nearly doubling the number of sacks he’d taken all season entering Saturday. Georgia repeatedly sent overload blitzes, and Ole Miss simply couldn’t figure out how to stop them.

The Rebels’ running backs struggled to pick up those extra rushers, too, highlighting another reason why Kewan Lacy’s absence has been so significant.

Lacy isn’t just Ole Miss’ best running back. He’s also an excellent pass blocker, something the Rebels desperately could’ve used against Georgia’s relentless pressure.

Of course, even Lacy probably wouldn’t have solved everything that went wrong Saturday night.

Georgia’s pressure directly contributed to a Chambliss interception and fumble, while the quarterback was held without a passing touchdown for the first time in an Ole Miss uniform, ending a streak of 21 consecutive games with at least one.

And it’s not like the rest of the offense provided much support.

The Rebels managed just 66 rushing yards and averaged a miserable 2.1 yards per carry. Without a consistent running game, Georgia’s defense was free to keep coming after Chambliss.

Sophomore running back Shekai Mills-Knight was one of the few bright spots, scoring Ole Miss’ only touchdown on an eight-yard run early in the fourth quarter that cut Georgia’s lead to 35-7.

Receiver Horatio Fields also continued his emergence as one of Chambliss’ favorite targets, finishing with a team-high eight receptions for 96 yards.

But those individual performances provided little consolation on a night when Chambliss would’ve gladly settled for enough time to throw the ball to anyone.

There will be plenty of blame to go around for what happened Saturday night, from the coaching staff’s preparation and adjustments to the players’ execution on the field.

And now, there’s an even bigger question facing Ole Miss.

What makes Saturday’s loss particularly concerning is that there wasn’t one glaring weakness Ole Miss could point to as the reason for the blowout.

Georgia dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides, ran the ball almost at will, pressured Chambliss throughout the night and rarely allowed the Rebels’ offense to find any rhythm.

This wasn’t a case of a few costly turnovers or missed opportunities changing the outcome. Georgia was the better team from the opening kickoff, and it wasn’t particularly close.

Did Georgia just deliver a knockout blow to the Rebels’ College Football Playoff hopes?

A three-loss SEC team could certainly find its way into the 12-team field, and Ole Miss still has a favorable stretch of games remaining on its schedule.

But the selection committee isn’t going to look at Saturday’s result in a vacuum.

It’s one thing to lose a competitive game to the nation’s No. 2 team. It’s another to get thoroughly dominated on your home field in a game with so much at stake.

Ole Miss entered Saturday with an opportunity to make a statement that it belonged among the nation’s best teams.

Instead, Georgia made a pretty convincing argument that the Rebels have a long way to go.

And right now, it’d be hard to argue otherwise.