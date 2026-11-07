Everything to know about No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss

There’s no shortage of storylines as No. 12 Ole Miss welcomes No. 2 Georgia to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs arrive in Oxford as one of the nation’s most complete teams, but the Rebels have turned their home field into one of the toughest environments in college football with 16 straight wins in the friendly confines.

With SEC and College Football Playoff implications on the line, the stage is set for one of the biggest games of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff, from weather and uniforms to injury reports, betting odds and staff predictions.

The Opponent: No. 2 Georgia

Georgia enters Saturday’s matchup with Ole Miss boasting one of the most complete teams in college football. The second-ranked Bulldogs are averaging 41 points and 450.9 yards per game while allowing just 14.9 points and 273.4 yards.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton leads a balanced offense that’s particularly effective on third down, converting 51.6% of its opportunities. Georgia also averages 200.1 rushing yards per game, led by Dwight Phillips Jr. and Nate Frazier.

Defensively, linebackers Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson anchor a unit that has recorded 26 sacks and allows just 86.8 rushing yards per game.

However, Georgia isn’t without weaknesses. The Bulldogs have fumbled 14 times this season, including eight in their last three games.

Weather forecast

Mother Nature won’t be making much of an impact on Saturday night’s game. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Oxford will have a high of 58 degrees with a slight north wind of 5 miles per hour.

Ole Miss uniforms

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Navy

Pants: Gray

Big game threads 😈 pic.twitter.com/eaNUTIi8aO — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 6, 2026

How to watch: No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss

Who: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) at No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 4-2 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ABC

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Georgia leads the all-time series 34-14-1

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 39, Georgia 34 (CFP Quarterfinal)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Auburn, 45-15

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Florida, 27-8

Georgia

Out

ILB #13 AJ Kruah

OLB #17 Amaris Williams

S #23 Tyriq Green

DL #99 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Questionable

TE #10 Elyiss Williams

Probable

WR #2 Thomas Blackshear

RB #5 Chauncey Bowens

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #57 Carius Curne

WR #81 Samari Reed

Questionable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

Probable

CB #0 Jalyn Crawford

LB #11 Keaton Thomas

S #19 MJ Preston

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia: -3.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia: -170

Ole Miss: +142

Totals

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

Andy Hodges

Considering the line on the game only has Georgia a 3.5-point favorite on Friday the general public thinks this is going to be a close one. The Bulldogs have played really well at times, then had a mysterious problem against Auburn and got beat. It’s why people nationally are starting comparisons with 2007 that was a crazy year in college football and LSU won a national title after losing to the Razorbacks the last week of the season. This game is going to come down to the fourth quarter and it’s really hard to go against Trinidad Chambliss if the game is close late. Ole Miss 31, Georgia 28.

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss has a lot in its favor Saturday night. The game is at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium where the Rebels have won 16 straight times at and Trinidad Chambliss has already proven he can beat Georgia on a big stage. It’s just too hard to pick against the Bulldogs. They have the SEC’s best scoring offense and defense, plus an otherworldly ability to consistently move the chains, which can be problematic for an Ole Miss defense that struggles with getting off the field. Georgia can also run the ball well, another area of struggle for the Rebels’ defense. Ultimately, I feel like Georgia has the better offensive and defensive lines than Ole Miss and that’s the tipping point for me. I fully expect this to be a close, exciting finish with the ultimate outcome decided on the game’s final possession. Just not in the Rebels’ favor. Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27.

Nina Houndeshell

There’s been magic in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the past couple of years and I don’t believe it’s ready to fade. Despite the injuries and having all its playoff hopes on the line, I believe Ole Miss will pull off the upset. The Rebels love being underdogs, especially Chambliss. He wants to win out, he wants to make another playoff run and I believe that’s what he’s been instilling in this team all week. This is a do-or-die game just like New Year’s Day. Ole Miss 28, Georgia 24.

Hudson Miller

A revenge opportunity for Kirby Smart, and a win or die game for Ole Miss. A highly anticipated matchup between two high-powered SEC teams, it doesn’t get better than this. Vegas has Georgia favored by 3.5 points. I find that interesting since Ole Miss is 16-0 at home with one of those wins being over the Bulldogs. The main factor Vegas is looking at is the absence of Kewan Lacy, but what Vegas has failed to look at is our running back room as a whole. Makhi Frazier has stepped up as draft prospect material if he continues to rush for 80-plus yards per game. And Shekai Mills-Knight appeared with his first home game touchdown against Auburn. I think with this duo, the sky is the limit. As for Trinidad Chambliss, if Ole Miss wants to come out with a win, we must see what we saw in the Sugar Bowl. Smart and the Bulldogs most definitely have some PTSD from the missed sacks that took them out of playoffs last year. With that, Georgia’s goal is to contain Chambliss. He’ll need to execute at getting the ball off quick, and work at getting the ball downfield. I think Chambliss is past due for a 300-yard passing game and the Rebels will pull off the upset. Ole Miss 38, Georgia 34.

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