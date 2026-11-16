Ole Miss men’s basketball has gotten off to a historic start offensively this season, and the Rebels have a chance to keep that momentum going Tuesday night against Nicholls State.

The No. 19 Rebels (3-0) have scored at least 90 points in each of their first three games, something the program hasn’t accomplished since 1955. A fourth consecutive 90-point performance would put Ole Miss one step closer to matching the school record of five straight games to open a season, also set in 1955.

And the Rebels aren’t just scoring. They’re sharing the basketball, too.

“I think we see some early signs of what our identity could be,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said Monday. “Guys are taking care of the ball for the most part. We’re getting balanced scoring. A lot of our scoring is assisted, which always makes a coach feel good. You’re playing the right way.”

Ole Miss has recorded at least 20 assists in each of its first three games, continuing a trend of success under Chris Beard. The Rebels are 9-2 during his tenure when reaching that mark.

They’ll look to keep both streaks alive Tuesday when Nicholls (2-2) visits the SJB Pavilion for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s matchup, including how to watch, team leaders and projected starting lineups.

The Opponent: Nicholls State

Nicholls enters Tuesday’s game against Ole Miss with a 2-2 record under first-year head coach Darion Brown, who inherited a roster featuring 12 newcomers.

The Colonels are coming off an impressive 71-68 win over Louisiana Tech in which they erased a 14-point second-half deficit and knocked down 16 three-pointers. Their two losses came on the road against UAB (70-63) and Tulane (77-63).

Nicholls is averaging 76.8 points per game while allowing 67.8. The Colonels are shooting 44 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three-point range. They’ve also been active defensively, averaging 11.5 steals per game.

“I think a lot of these teams we’re playing early in the season, we’ll see how it plays out, but I predict a couple of these nonconference opponents will be playing in March Madness,” Beard said. “Another team that’s older, with veteran players. Six or seven transfers who played in other places last year.

This team has a real defensive identity. They’re forcing over 18 turnovers a game. We’re, of course, a team that’s trying to take care of the ball. So the game within the game will be, will their defense dictate our ball handling, or could it be vice versa?”

How to watch: Nicholls State at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Adam “Budd” Clark, 17.7 ppg

Rebounds: Santiago Trouet, 7.0 rpg

Assists: Adam “Budd” Clark, 16

Steals: Patton Pinkins, 8

Blocks: Corey Stephenson, 4

Nicholls State Leaders

Points: AJ Dent, 14.8 ppg

Rebounds: AJ Dent, 6.5 rpg

Assists: Sheridan Sharp, 22

Steals: AJ Dent/Sheridan Sharp, 8

Blocks: AJ Dent, 4

Ole Miss Projected Starters

#0 Budd Clark

#23 Patton Pinkins

#6 Ilias Kamardine

#3 Corey Stephenson

#13 Roman Siulepa

Nicholls State Projected Starters