Ole Miss turned an unexpected day off into a pretty good recruiting day

Ole Miss woke up Saturday to a whirlwind of reactions about not being able to make it to Oklahoma and the SEC rescheduling its game to Sunday.

It’s going to bed Saturday night with a very different reaction.

The Rebels didn’t play a football game Saturday, but they still managed to pick up two big wins on the recruiting trail.

First came the commitment of four-star cornerback Tavares Harrington, who flipped his commitment from Michigan to Ole Miss. Then came another four-star commitment, this time from 2028 offensive lineman Tanner Seaton.

Not a bad Saturday for Pete Golding and his coaching staff, considering the level of vitriol sent their way.

Harrington’s commitment is huge deal considering he had been pledged to Michigan since May.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago is ranked as the No. 171 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class by 247Sports.

But after months of being committed to the Wolverines, Harrington decided his future was in Oxford.

“Ole Miss just felt like home,” Harrington told 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “I can grow as a player and as a person. They have great people in the building who can develop me to the next level.”

Golding’s reputation as a defensive coach played an important role in Harrington’s decision.

“Coach ‘PG’ is a great coach and a great defensive mind. He does a great job developing defensive backs. We have a great relationship,” Harrington told Loy.

He also credited coaches Schoonover and Woodson for building strong relationships throughout his recruitment.

And while Harrington’s commitment provides an immediate boost to the Rebels’ 2027 class just weeks before Signing Day, Seaton’s commitment helps build the foundation for 2028.

The 6-foot-5, 293-pound offensive lineman from Madison Central is ranked No. 173 nationally and No. 10 among interior offensive linemen in the 2028 class by 247Sports.

“It was the right fit,” Seaton told 247Sports. “I feel like I can fit in there the way they’re building their future there.”

BREAKING: Class of 2028 IOL Tanner Seaton has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’5 305 IOL chose the Rebels over LSU, Tennessee, and Mississippi State “Best in the Sip stay in the Sip”https://t.co/VQu26DVaPJ pic.twitter.com/vYqFKEoEyF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 14, 2026

Seaton becomes the Rebels’ fifth commitment in the 2028 class and the fourth from Mississippi.

Saturday certainly wasn’t the day Ole Miss expected when it began preparing for Oklahoma earlier this week.

But with two highly rated prospects announcing their commitments, it wasn’t a wasted Saturday, either.

Now Golding and the Rebels will try to make it a three-win weekend when they finally take the field Sunday in Norman.

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Classes

2027 Recruiting Class

DL Mitchell Turner, Louisville (MS)

DL Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, Choctaw County (MS)

OT Antonio Berry, Tupelo (MS)

QB Keegan Croucher, Baylor (TN)

WR Alvin Mosley, Almeta Crawford (TX)

TE Rahzario Edwards, Grant Union (CA)

IOL Antonio Keefer, Southwind (TN)

LB Jeremiah Culpepper, Troup County (GA)

WR Miguel Whitley, St. Augustine (LA)

CB Taelyn Mayo, Lewisville (TX)

EDGE Keysan Taylor, Guilford (IL)

EDGE Antwan Jackson, White Station (TN)

DL Jamarkus Pittman, MASE (TN)

S Darrell Mattison, Morgan Park (IL)

EDGE Marvin Nguetsop, St. Thomas More (NRW, Germany)

EDGE Juelz Batiste, Edna Karr (LA)

LB David Parson, Douglas County (GA)

TE Colton Johnson, Upperman (TN)

EDGE Elijah Cox, Westlake (GA)

ATH Tra’Von Hall, Central (AL)

CB Mason Moore, Central (LA)

IOL Ford Wade, Oxford (MS)

QB Crews Jenkins, Brentwood Academy (TN)

2028 Recruiting Class

S Giovanni Tuggle, Winder-Barrow (Ga.)

DL Antavion Allen, Hattiesburg (Miss.)

S Braylen Bedford, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

WR Latedrick Mallard, McComb (Miss.)

2029 Recruiting Class