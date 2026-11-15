Pete Golding might need to give up one job to be better at the other

Pete Golding didn’t say he was giving up defensive play-calling duties after Ole Miss’ 24-17 loss to Oklahoma on Sunday.

But he’s willing to consider it and after everything we’ve seen from the Rebels’ defense this season, that’s the right approach.

Oklahoma didn’t overwhelm Ole Miss with a spectacular offensive performance Sunday. The Sooners finished with 299 total yards, seven fewer than the Rebels, and averaged just 3.8 yards per rushing attempt.

But they didn’t have to do anything spectacular.

Oklahoma ran the ball 49 times for 188 yards, converted nine of its 16 third-down opportunities and held the football for 36 minutes and 31 seconds.

The third quarter was particularly ugly. Oklahoma possessed the football for 12:47, leaving Ole Miss with just 2:13. The Sooners ran 22 offensive plays to the Rebels’ four.

That’s how you control a football game without putting up huge offensive numbers.

Golding acknowledged afterward that stopping the run wasn’t necessarily the problem. It was missed tackles and an inability to get off the field, particularly on third-and-long.

And those issues aren’t new.

We’ve seen Ole Miss struggle defensively at different points throughout the season. Every Ole Miss fan remembers what Florida, Texas (especially in that fourth quarter) and Georgia did to the Rebels. Add in what Oklahoma did and it overshadows games against Missouri and Vanderbilt where they did a better job of stopping the run.

The problem has been finding consistency, something Golding himself has acknowledged.

Does that mean he needs to give up defensive play-calling duties? Maybe. Maybe not. I’m not qualified to make that judgement and unless you have an office inside the Manning Center, you’re not either.

Missed tackles don’t automatically become made tackles because someone else is calling the defense. And there’s no guarantee another coordinator would produce better results.

But there’s also a difference between being capable of doing two jobs and determining whether doing both is what’s best for the program.

Golding is in his first season as a head coach at any level, and he’s trying to handle all the responsibilities that come with that position while continuing to serve as his own defensive coordinator.

That’s a lot for anyone.

Golding admitted as much Sunday when discussing the challenges of time management, game planning, player retention and overseeing the entire program.

“I’m always going to put this program first, put our players first and really sit back and evaluate things,” Golding said.

He also acknowledged that everything is on the table when it comes to how the coaching staff operates moving forward.

That’s exactly how he should approach it.

The question isn’t whether Golding knows how to coach defense. His track record makes that undisputed.

The question is whether the demands of being a head coach allow him to devote the time and attention needed to be the defensive coordinator Ole Miss needs, while also giving the rest of the program everything it needs from its head coach.

Maybe the answer is yes. Maybe the current arrangement just needs some adjustments. Or maybe bringing in someone else to call the defense would allow Golding to be more effective as a head coach.

That’s for him to determine.

What matters is that he’s willing to ask the question rather than assume the current arrangement is the best one simply because it’s what he’s always done.

Ole Miss has two regular-season games remaining, and Golding has plenty of immediate concerns before turning his attention to next season.

But with the Rebels’ playoff hopes gone and many of the same problems continuing to surface, evaluating how this program operates is necessary.

That includes Golding evaluating himself.

And based on what he said Sunday, he’s prepared to do exactly that.