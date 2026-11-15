Everything Pete Golding said after 24-17 loss to Oklahoma

Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff hopes are over, and head coach Pete Golding isn’t hiding his disappointment.

Following Sunday’s 24-17 loss to Oklahoma, Golding pointed to missed tackles, third-down struggles and critical mistakes in all three phases as reasons for the Rebels’ fourth loss of the season. He also acknowledged the team’s inability to play consistently and questioned what it would take to develop the habits needed to win at a high level.

Golding also addressed the possibility of giving up defensive play-calling duties, the controversial postponement of Saturday’s game and what the Rebels have left to play for this season.

Here’s everything Golding said during his postgame press conference:

Pete Golding, Head coach

Opening statement…

Golding: Yeah, obviously a disappointed group in the locker room. Hats off to Oklahoma. I thought Coach Venables and his staff did a really good job. Their players played their butts off. Effort wasn’t an issue for us. I thought our guys came out, regardless of the elements, and really both teams did, and competed extremely hard. I just thought we had some critical mistakes and some missed opportunities really in all three phases. Third down, obviously, when you look statistically on defense, was really the Achilles’ heel. Some of those being missed tackles when we had the opportunity to get off the field. And then the special teams touchdown. You play on the road and give up one on special teams, that’s tough. And then efficiency for us on third down. They did a good job and gave us a lot of different looks, but we just didn’t play well enough in all three phases to get the job done.

On if season is a disappointment with playoff hopes gone…

Golding: Yeah, I think we’re all disappointed, absolutely. I think you take every week and evaluate every week after every game. What did we do well going up to it that led to success? What did we not do as coaches and as players that led to us not having success? I think you take every week independently. However, the program has gotten to a place where there are high expectations every year, and I love that. I’m used to that, and that’s how it should be. So we’re well aware. Nobody wanted or expected this, but you’ve got to look back at what’s the product, and what did you do to develop the right routine and the right habits in order to play winning football on a consistent basis? That’s the one thing we’ve not been able to do as a team yet, is have consistency in performance, whether it’s quarter in and quarter out or game in and game out. A lot of highs, a lot of lows. But I challenged them. We’re all going to have adversity in life. That group is going to have a lot more adversity in their lives, whether that’s with their wives, their kids or their jobs. We’re about to find out what kind of character this team really does have. There were some disappointed guys last week, obviously, after getting their butts whooped. But then coming back and kind of knowing this seals the fate from a playoff standpoint, we’re going to see what they really play for. But I think what’s been lost, and no different with this team, I said it last week. I’m like, “Hey, stand up. How many guys have won a national championship?” There was one guy in the room. If every year, strictly from a player’s perspective, success is based on whether they win a national championship, then you’re going to live a long life with a lot of people and a lot of players who are really pissed off. So, as a player, we don’t want their expectations on that. We want what it takes to be a champion and all that. We understand from a program standpoint, with the investment in the program, there are expectations to compete for championships, as there should be. But from a player’s perspective, when you start focusing on the wrong stuff, your mind is not in the moment and you’re not doing your job at the end of the day. So I think from a player’s standpoint, that should have been the last thing on their minds, which we’ve tried to preach all year. Let’s develop championship habits that lead to potentially competing for championships. But I think the stigma now that everybody’s life is over and all this type of stuff, they can have a lot of value they can create for themselves. And that’s what I told the team last week, whether that’s from a retention standpoint, they want to go to the portal and transfer, or they’re trying to increase the value of their first contract for the NFL. But if it’s just about money, why you play this game, I don’t want you. There’s a part of competing and being with your teammates and grinding and the lessons that you learn with a team and creating a legacy for this team. That was one of the big things to me that I’m really disappointed in, the opportunity to win 10 games. I think that creates its own legacy for every team, regardless of where you play. That’s a big deal to me. But they’re competitors and they signed up to play. Not only are they playing, we’re paying them. They’ve got a job to do, just like we’ve got a job to do. So we’ve got to show up and we’ve got to go to work on Tuesday.

On preparation not transferring to gameday success…

Golding: I think, for the most part, the Monday through Friday with the group has been good. It’s just the sprinkles here and there. What’s funny on Tuesday isn’t funny when it happens on Saturday. So I think across the board, just the ownership component and the ability to hold people accountable around you. You shouldn’t be worried about whether a guy is going to show up on time for a lift or not. Yeah, we’re going to fine them and we’re going to hold them accountable. We’re going to do all those things. But you want to get the culture created to where that’s not a choice, right? Somebody is going to have a problem with that, and they’re going to have to deal with that in the locker room. I think we have a lot of guys doing that, but I think to win on a consistent basis in this league, week in and week out, year in and year out, there’s got to be a really good culture there. That’s got to start from the top, but it also has to expand through the locker room and have the ability to hold people accountable around you to do the right things Monday through Friday.

On process of evaluating coaching staff…

Golding: Well, to me, as long as they’re going to keep score, we’re doing everything that we can to win the football game. That’s using the best personnel that we have and creating the best packages in all three phases to give ourselves our best shot. That’s my responsibility, and if I don’t do that, they should fire my ass. So we’re still going to evaluate who the best 11 are to run out there first and who’s playing winning football. Are there other decisions based on some guys being banged up and all that, that they’re probably going to make and we’re going to make? And some of the younger players, seeing where they’re at in their development and all those things? Absolutely. But you’re playing to win the game. You still have an opportunity to have a decent season. You’ve got a couple left here. You’ve got at least three games left. So our goal is to come in and compete and try to go 1-0 every week and make sure we’re doing everything that we can to do that. And we’re going to need everybody, too. So I’m not going to sit here and say, “Hey, we’re just flipping the page, and now let’s go ahead and move to next year.” There are other people who have jobs to do, general managers and player personnel and all those types of things, and recruiting staffs. Absolutely, there are things that are being evaluated week in and week out. We know signing day is coming up. The portal season is coming in January, so there’s a lot of responsibility within that. And then the evaluation of your current roster, absolutely. Who do we want back? Who’s not a good fit, regardless of whether it’s based on football or not? Those evaluations are week in and week out as well. So definitely, there are a lot of people who are going to be looking at the big picture. But from a coaching staff and player perspective, we better be looking at what it’s going to take to be 1-0 next week. Are we cleaning up these mistakes? To me, that’s the only way you get better.

On Oklahoma’s frustration about game postponement…

Golding: Yeah, I promise you, nobody was more frustrated than our team. They got to the facility at 7:45 on Friday morning, and we’re sitting on buses for three hours, sitting under a stadium, getting called back and going into meeting rooms. There was nobody more frustrated. I can assure you they didn’t want to wait another day. Everybody wanted to exhaust everything that we could to get here Friday night. They called us and told us we weren’t able to do that. So I told the players, this very much felt like COVID to me. We didn’t get to decide this. We didn’t get to choose this, but it is what it is. So let’s show up tomorrow, and here’s another Friday, and then let’s go show up. We better be ready to go because I know they will be. But I think everybody was frustrated from the time we went through TSA. There wasn’t any excitement, like, “Hey, let’s move it to Sunday.” It was like, this is one less day they get off. They wanted to play it on Saturday, too, obviously. Just unfortunate with the FAA and that whole deal. But no, I thought Saturday was fine. I was concerned about that because they’d been there all day Friday, and you let them go. Now they’re staying at their houses on a Friday night because it isn’t like we’ve got hotel rooms. We’re already eating and stuff like that. But they showed up Saturday morning with good energy, to be honest with you. They were like, “OK, here we go.” It kind of broke the monotony of the normal routine. I thought they embraced it, and I thought they had good energy and a good attitude and all that type of stuff. So I think there’s going to be a lot on that tape when you watch it that you like. There are just going to be some critical points in the game where either they executed or we didn’t. I think that’s the evaluation of it. When you play a good football team, that’s a good football team. They’ve had some unfortunate luck and some timing and all those types of things. But I told our guys this week, look, two of our three losses, this team beat those teams, right? They beat Florida and beat Texas. So this isn’t like you’re coming in and playing some team under .500 and you’re going to run them out of their own place. We knew they had a lot of pride here. I know Venables does a great job and all that. So we knew we were going to have to play really well, not perfect. There were just certain points and certain plays where we didn’t execute.

On frustration with missed tackles all season…

Golding: Yeah, super frustrating. And look, I’m not more frustrated than the guys who are in those positions. I just feel like it’s my responsibility as a coach to make sure that we’re training it the right way, that we’re setting those drills up throughout the week and putting them in position to improve and get better. For the most part, I felt like we have. But to your point, I agree with you. They still continue to occur. I think on a couple more of them today, the leverage was right. We still missed it, it still extended and it still became a first down. Some of that was stopping our feet on contact, and I’m dang sure not blaming it on the surface. We made it a point with the surface and wet ground that you’ve got to bring your feet with you. You’ve got to have balance and body control, keep your feet underneath your pad level and all that. I’m not naive enough to think you’re not going to have some missed tackles. They’ve got good players, too. I get it. But it has been a consistent theme at critical moments. Obviously, we assess it every week, and it’s not always the same guy. It’s not always the same situation. But it is our responsibility to make sure that we’re working the heck out of it. I felt like we have, but it does continue to show up. So we’ll definitely have to take a deeper dive, obviously.

On difference in Oklahoma’s offense with Jason Witten calling plays…

Golding: Well, I think consistency and staying with it. I think they rushed it 50 times. So, yeah, you’re probably going to put up close to 180 doing it that way. I think the patience of it, getting Mateer going early in the game. I think the last two weeks he’s done a good job of extending plays with his legs early in the game. I think the passing game has helped him and been complementary to it. A lot of free access and cheap five-yard throws to build him some confidence and things like that. And the backs, I never felt like the run game was the issue at any point during the game. A lot of times as a coordinator, you’d be like, “My God, we just can’t stop the run.” It was never the run. It was a missed tackle component, but it never felt like, “Man, holy cow, here we go. Get bigger people in,” and do all those types of things. But I felt like they did a really good job of staying patient and still doing it and staying on course. Our problem was, if you get them in third-and-long the way that we did, several third-and-longs and some third-and-extra-longs, and don’t get them off the field, that’s tough versus that type of offense. They’re going to come right back and eat the clock and balance and control the ball and run it. So I felt like the running game wasn’t as big of a deal today as the missed tackles in critical situations and then the third downs. Because these weren’t third-and-ones. These were third-and-six-plus, a lot of them were. So that’s what’s going to hurt probably going back and watching the tape more than anything, to be honest with you.

On evaluation of handling both defensive play-calling and head coaching duties…

Golding: Yeah, I think everything’s on the table, obviously. I’m a competitor. I’ve got a job to do. I felt like we kind of made some hires in the offseason to set it up the right way. They’re not all still in the building now. Some things occurred in the offseason and all those types of things. But I’m always going to put this program first, put our players first and really sit back and evaluate things. Obviously, this is my first time doing both. I reached out to some guys, Venables being one, to really try to get some ideas from them and what they thought and all that type of stuff. But I think you’re always, as a coach or a player within your scheme or your program, evaluating how we can do it better and what’s sustainable. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you like, “Hey, has this been really easy as far as time management and all the things, and what you want it to look like in all three phases, and the ability when retention meetings are coming up, but you’re still trying to game plan and all that?” Absolutely, there’s definitely a lot to it. So we’ll definitely get together, and I’ll sit down and look at what this thing really looks like and needs to look like moving forward. Everything’s definitely on the table.