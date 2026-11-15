Ole Miss at Oklahoma: Everything to know before Sunday’s game

After last week’s lopsided loss to Georgia, Ole Miss gets little time to dwell on it.

The Rebels head to Norman for a rare Sunday kickoff against an Oklahoma team that’s been one of the SEC’s toughest teams to figure out.

The Sooners have knocked off Texas and Florida but have struggled to find any consistency, making this matchup another difficult test for an Ole Miss team still trying to keep its season on track.

Here’s everything you need to know before kickoff, from the matchup and weather forecast to injury updates, betting odds and staff predictions.

The Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma (5-4, 3-3 SEC) has been inconsistent this season, following every victory with a loss. But the Sooners have also demonstrated they’re capable of beating good teams, with victories over Texas and Florida.

Offensively, Oklahoma has struggled, averaging just 22.1 points and 338.4 yards per game. Its running game has been particularly ineffective, producing only 110.9 yards per game and three rushing touchdowns all season.

Quarterback John Mateer has thrown for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns. New offensive play-caller Jason Witten has placed greater emphasis on utilizing Mateer’s legs, helping Oklahoma rush for 144 yards against Florida.

Defensively, the Sooners are among the nation’s best. They allow just 19.2 points and 170.7 passing yards per game while holding opponents to a 27.7% third-down conversion rate.

Oklahoma has recorded 26 sacks, although 14 came against UTEP, New Mexico and Mississippi State.

Weather forecast

One of the most significant consequences of the rescheduled game is the weather. Sunday’s weather is a lot worse than what would’ve happened Saturday. Ole Miss and Oklahoma can expect it to be raining for most of the game and temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s. It’ll also be a little windy, with winds at 8-10 miles per hour.

Ole Miss uniforms

Helmet: Marble

Jersey: White

Pants: White

How to watch: No. 19 Ole Miss at Oklahoma

Who: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-3, 4-3 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

When: Noon, Sunday

Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 3-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 34, Oklahoma 26

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 2 Georgia, 42-7

Last time out, Sooners: def. Florida, 23-7

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

LB #11 Keaton Thomas

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

LB #30 JaMichael Garrett

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #57 Carius Curne

OL #75 Patrick Kutas

Doubtful

S #19 MJ Preston

Questionable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

S #7 Sharif Denson

RB #25 Makhi Frazier

Probable

WR #1 Deuce Alexander

QB #6 Trinidad Chambliss

DT #52 Will Echoles

Oklahoma

Out

LB #7 Taylor Heim

DB #9 Dakoda Fields

WR #11 Trell Harris

TE #22 Trynae Washington

OL #72 Fred Hinton

Doubtful

OL #70 Ryan Fodje

Questionable

RB #6 Tory Blaylock

LB #18 Cole Sullivan

LB #47 James Nesta

OL #60 Caleb Nitta

DL #94 Kenny Ozowalu

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +2.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +116

Oklahoma: -138

Totals

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

Andy Hodges

Picking winners in college football these days has turned out to be a complete stab-in-the-dark every single week. Everything we used to think we knew about handicapping and having some scientific form of projecting things are gone. It’s been replaced by which team feels like playing that week. Now Ole Miss goes to play a bi-polar Oklahoma team that has beaten Texas and Florida and lost to Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina. They fired the offensive coordinator and replaced him with former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The defense got all the hype and has been steady but the offense started off bad and became terrible. The Rebels have been bi-polar at times, too, and the defense has been exposed multiple times and the offense is plainly missing running back Kewan Lacy. In this one, though, even the Rebels’ shaky defense may be able to handle things and Trinidad Chambliss should be able to hit enough passes to win but it may still be very close because the Sooners’ offense is inconsistent enough to give the Rebels some big plays. Ole Miss 27, Oklahoma 24

Taylor Hodges

For the second-straight week, I’m the odd-man out on the staff. Georgia exposed Ole Miss in a way no other team has done this season. The Bulldogs’ overload blitzing was simple enough to see in real-time and the Rebels had no answer for it. Can every other defense copy it? Of course not. Only the good ones can. Oklahoma has a good defense. Yes, its 26 sacks this season is a little bit deceiving, but the talent is there to do what Georgia did. Plus, the Sooners are great against the pass. On the other side of the ball, unfortunately, I don’t believe Ole Miss can stop the run. Whatever happened against Missouri was the fluke. We’ve seen too many games where opposing offenses run at-will against the Rebels. Oklahoma hasn’t been great on offense, but the Sooners will try to run and I believe they’ll find success. Oklahoma 27, Ole Miss 17

Nina Houndeshell

Who knows what kind of team on either side is going to show up Saturday. We have an Oklahoma team that’s pulled some surprising upsets against Florida and Texas this year, but also has some interesting losses (Michigan, South Carolina). The same can be said for Ole Miss. Last week, the Rebels were completely overwhelmed at home by Georgia, scoring one touchdown that came in the fourth quarter. This game comes down to who decides to show up and play, and who comes out fast. Despite all of the injuries Ole Miss is having to deal with on this final stretch of the season I still think they come out on top. Ole Miss 24, Oklahoma 14

Hudson Miller

Ole Miss goes back on the road against Oklahoma after a devastating third loss against Georgia. Oklahoma started off the season very rough but after a win over Florida last week some could say their back. Ole Miss is facing a lot of injuries with Patrick Kutas being out, as well as Kewan Lacy being out for the season. Since the Rebels have struggled on the road, I think this will be a close matchup. Trinidad needs to do everything in his power to get his spark back, otherwise a fourth loss will be on the horizon. Ole Miss 27, Oklahoma 24

EA College Football 27 Simulation