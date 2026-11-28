Looks like we may have an answer to one of the biggest offseason questions for Ole Miss a day after its regular season finale.

According to USA TODAY, citing unnamed sources, Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is expected to become the next Ole Miss defensive coordinator.

No official announcement has been made, and the reporting doesn’t indicate it’s a done deal. However, don’t be surprised if it turns out to be true.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has a long history with Roberts, dating back to his playing days at Delta State. Golding was the Statesmen’s defensive coordinator from 2010-11 when Roberts was the head coach, and the two helped lead the program to a national championship game appearance in 2010.

Golding then followed Roberts to Southeastern Louisiana before the duo’s paths diverged. Golding spent two seasons coaching safeties at Southern Miss before becoming the defensive coordinator at UTSA, Alabama and, eventually, Ole Miss.

Roberts remained the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana through the 2017 season before becoming Billy Napier’s defensive coordinator at Louisiana, followed by stints at Baylor, Auburn, Florida and Arkansas.

Both have enjoyed plenty of success since they last coached together, and now it looks like they’ll be reunited.

Some Ole Miss fans may not like the “optics” of Golding hiring someone he’s familiar with.

Those fans should put those worries aside.

First off, Roberts’ track record speaks for itself. He’s repeatedly demonstrated an ability to improve defenses in a relatively short amount of time.

Roberts helped Baylor win a Big 12 championship in 2021 with a defense that ranked eighth nationally in opponent-adjusted defensive efficiency. That same defense recorded 10 sacks and held Ole Miss to seven points in the Sugar Bowl.

Auburn led the SEC in red zone defense in Roberts’ lone season with the Tigers in 2023. Florida improved from No. 73 nationally in opponent-adjusted defensive efficiency in 2023 to No. 21 in Roberts’ first season with the Gators.

He engineered a similar turnaround at Arkansas this season. Entering Saturday’s game against LSU, the Razorbacks ranked 50th nationally in opponent-adjusted defensive efficiency after finishing 102nd a year ago.

That’s a 52-spot improvement at two different SEC programs in his first season at each.

Those are pretty good qualifications regardless of who Roberts knows.

Secondly, and this is just an assumption, had Golding known Patrick Toney would leave for the Atlanta Falcons, there’s a good chance Roberts would’ve been the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss this season.

Florida announced Roberts’ replacement on Dec. 4 last year, just four days after Golding was promoted to head coach at Ole Miss.

Arkansas officially hired Roberts on Dec. 16. Ole Miss announced Toney’s hiring on Jan. 7, and 51 days later, Toney was headed back to the NFL.

By then, Roberts was already employed elsewhere and most of the coaching carousel had stopped spinning.

Considering what Roberts accomplished in a short amount of time in Fayetteville, it’s not unreasonable to think Ole Miss’ defense would’ve been considerably better this season had he been in Oxford.

Or maybe not. We’ll never know.

The point is that just because Roberts and Golding know one another doesn’t make this a bad hire. In fact, it may be part of what makes it a great hire.

Presumably, Golding trusts Roberts enough to hand over control of the defense he’s spent the last four seasons putting together. That’s not necessarily an easy thing for a head coach whose entire career has been built on his ability to coach defense.

The two share similar defensive philosophies, and Roberts has more than a decade of experience as a head coach himself. There’s value in that, too, for a head coach entering his second full season on the job.

Would the optics really be any better if Golding hired someone with the exact same résumé as Roberts but had never worked with him before? And, more importantly, would that make Ole Miss any better?

I’d imagine Golding cares far more about the answer to the second question than the first.

Ole Miss doesn’t need a defensive coordinator hire that looks good on social media in November. It needs one that looks good on the football field next September.

Roberts’ track record suggests he deserves a chance to prove he’s that guy.