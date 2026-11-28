The season isn’t officially over for Ole Miss, but the offseason is about to begin.

Actually, it’s already begun as programs across the country are working to retain their best players and scout potential transfer portal additions.

The Rebels have already announced starting center Brycen Sanders will be back next year, and head coach Pete Golding has been asked about roster retention in just about every press conference over the last couple of weeks.

So, yes, despite there still being more than a month left in the college football season, it’s time to start looking ahead to the offseason.

Nobody really knows what will happen. There are always a few surprises when it comes to coaching changes and players entering the transfer portal. But we at least know some of the biggest questions we’re waiting to see answered.

Here are three of the biggest questions facing Ole Miss as the offseason approaches.

Who is the new defensive coordinator?

Everyone knows Golding plans to hire a new defensive coordinator. The first-year head coach has held those duties for most of this season with mixed results. The Rebels’ defense ranks 10th in the SEC in scoring defense, 14th in total yards allowed, last against the run and seventh against the pass.

Those rankings have to improve if Ole Miss wants to compete for a championship or playoff spot. Golding believes the best way to do that is for him to take on more of a CEO-like role and hire a defensive play-caller to run that side of the ball.

The big question is who.

OM Spirit’s Ben Garrett, probably the reporter most plugged in on the search, has a wide range of candidates on the hot board. Baylor interim head coach Joe Klanderman, Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi, New Mexico defensive coordinator Spence Nowinsky, Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and former Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops plus several others are all listed as candidates.

It’ll arguably be the most important hire Golding makes this offseason, not just because of the defense’s struggles this season, but because it’ll require him to relinquish control of the side of the ball he’s spent his career coaching.

We’ll keep tabs on the rumor mill for this one, but don’t expect an answer until after next week’s early national signing day. Speaking of which…

Can Ole Miss flip Caden Moss?

The early signing period for football begins Wednesday.

Ole Miss’ current recruiting class is ranked No. 12 by On3 and No. 13 by 247Sports. It might climb up those rankings, too.

Ohio State commit Caden Moss is reportedly still being heavily pursued by the Rebels. The No. 3 interior offensive lineman out of Jackson, Miss. is in Columbus for Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and Michigan.

On3’s Sam Spiegelman, and every other Ole Miss recruiting reporter, wrote recently that Ole Miss has turned up the intensity in its attempts to flip Moss’ commitment.

“The Rebels have put the full-court press on Moss – and have leaned on their recent track record with in-state prospects as a recruiting tool,” Spiegelman wrote. “All indications are that it’s working in Ole Miss’ favor at the right time.”

Moss made big headlines over the summer when he picked Ohio State over Ole Miss despite the Rebels being considered the favorites for much of his recruitment. He’s the top-rated prospect in Mississippi, and getting him to stay in state would be one of Golding’s biggest recruiting victories since becoming head coach.

We’ll know in a few days whether the Rebels were successful.

Who is staying? Who is leaving?

Now is the time of year that we see more and more players make their intentions for next season known. Go ahead and brace yourselves, someone important will leave.

But Ole Miss has done well in the transfer portal, including last season in the midst of the wild December that Oxford experienced.

Some players like Terez Davis and Kam Franklin have to first decide if they want to enter the NFL Draft or return to college for one more season.

Same thing with Kewan Lacy, who missed most of this season with injuries and is still one of the top-rated running backs in this draft class.

Frankly, it’s a long list of players whose decisions we’ll be waiting for, and there’ll inevitably be a few decisions that catch everyone by surprise.

Between hiring a new defensive coordinator, signing his first full recruiting class as head coach and constructing next season’s roster, Golding has plenty of work to do over the next several weeks.

How well he does those three things will go a long way toward determining whether Ole Miss is back in the College Football Playoff conversation next season or finds itself in a similar position to the one it’s in now.

So, buckle up. The Rebels still have a bowl game to play, but the work of making sure next season ends differently has already begun.