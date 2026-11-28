Somebody asked Pete Golding on Friday night what he’s learned in his first year running the show at Ole Miss.

He skipped the coach-speak.

“That you don’t have it all figured out, that’s for damn sure,” Golding said. “I mean, it’s a lot like life. I don’t think anything goes exactly how you planned it.”

That pretty much covers how Friday went in Oxford too.

The scoreboard read 41-17 when the 123rd Egg Bowl was over, but nobody drew up those first two quarters on purpose.

The Rebs had six points at the break and trailed 10-6. They scored 35 after halftime and pulled away.

Golding’s now been on the winning side of four Egg Bowls in a row, but he was calling the defense for the first three. This was the first one with “head coach” next to his name.

“I’m just really proud of the effort that we came out with in the second half,” Golding said. “You know, obviously the first half wasn’t what we envisioned.”

A slow start and a big finish? Ole Miss fans have seen that movie a few times in 2026. It’s a big part of why the No. 22 Rebels are 8-4 and waiting on a bowl invite instead of a playoff spot.

First half was a mess

Golding didn’t sugarcoat things later. He opened his press conference by running through just about everything that went wrong.

“I thought we couldn’t really get rhythm on offense, didn’t do a really good job spreading the ball around, had some drops, defensively gave up the explosive play, and then penalties were really hurting us,” Golding said. “But we really challenged them at halftime. They came out 35 to 7 in the second half.”

In other words, it wasn’t a very pleasant Rebels’ locker room at halftime. You probably don’t want to know the language used.

The offense was stuck in the mud from the jump. Chambliss was off target on several throws, and the Bulldogs didn’t give him much room to work.

John David Baker kept leaning on screens to the edge, and Mississippi State had an answer every time. It made you remember that even a mule gets the point after getting hit in the head a couple of times.

Baker wasn’t the most popular man in Oxford coming into this game. A first half like that won’t win him many new friends.

Then there’s the end of the half. The Rebs were down four and had 1:48 to work with, starting from their own 25. That’s enough time to go get a touchdown, or at least set up a kick you’d feel good about.

The Rebels didn’t use a timeout until the clock read 11 seconds. By then, the best they could do was send Lucas Carniero out for a 60-yarder that would’ve put his name at the top of the school’s record book.

It didn’t get there, and that one’s on the staff, not the guy kicking it.

Second half fixed a lot

Golding said his team flipped the switch because it understood what this game means around here.

“I was really proud of how they responded in the second half,” Golding said. “They know what the game meant, not only to our locker room but to our school, to our town, to our former alumni.”

With 51 new players on the roster, somebody had to teach the history class. Golding said Tom Luke took care of that on Sunday, with plenty of help from staffers who used to suit up for this game.

“I thought Tom Luke did an unbelievable job on Sunday, making sure those 51 new guys knew what this rivalry actually meant,” Golding said. “That’s the benefit of having 18 guys in the building that have played in this game but are now on staff.”

Golding also gave a couple of players a shout for the turnaround.

“I thought Josh Dye really stepped up in the second half,” Golding said. “I thought Blake Purchase played really well; I think had a really big night.”

Purchase’s interception came right as Mississippi State was starting to get some juice. Golding called it “kind of the dagger,” and he was glad to see it come from a player he thinks a lot of.

“I thought it was a huge play in the game and the momentum of the game,” Golding said. “He’s another guy that’s had a really good year. Great dude, so I was really happy for him.”

Last home start and a draft decision

The defense kept things from going south early. Ole Miss sacked Billy Puckett seven times, and seven different guys had a hand in them.

Puckett had only two starts under his belt coming in while filling in for the injured Kamario Taylor, and he spent a lot of the night on his back.

Will Echoles got to him for 1.5 of those sacks. The secondary gave up some stuff, so the heat up front covered for it.

Echoles has had his eye on the NFL since the day he showed up, and Golding isn’t going to argue with that.

“Look man, if you’re a top-20 draft pick, I’m not asking you to come back,” Golding said he told Echoles. “That’s bad business. That’s been your goal, that’s your aspiration, and that’s significant.”

Golding doesn’t expect Echoles to skip the bowl game, though.

“We’re gonna continue to get the information and give it to his family; it’s a family decision for him,” Golding said. “I would be shocked if he doesn’t participate in the bowl game regardless.”

Chambliss also played his last game in Oxford. He’s already said he’ll be with the team for the bowl, and Golding sounded like a coach who knows how tough he’ll be to replace.

“From a quarterback standpoint, I think you think he’s a winner,” Golding said. “He’s got an elite competitive character. I know this didn’t go exactly as he saw fit, and a lot of people didn’t, but he just kept his head down and competed his butt off and was a really good teammate.”

Now it’s about the bowl and the roster

Golding said the next few weeks depend on which bowl game comes calling.

“A lot of that will be dictated off of what bowl game we end up in, but this first week is discretionary; we’ll give them off the ball, get three workouts in, focus on school,” Golding said. “Then next week is finals week, so they’ve got to finish really strong academically in the classroom; that’s really important.”

First, there’s Signing Day on Wednesday. Golding wants every coach in the building working the phones.

“We’ve got a really good class right now,” Golding said. “We’ve still got a couple of targets out there, so these next couple of days are going to be focused on nothing but keeping that class intact and then potentially adding a couple of guys to it, and that takes the whole building.”

As for changes to the roster or the staff, Golding kept his cards close.

“I think everything’s still in the evaluation phase of everything,” Golding said. “I made it a point that it’s our responsibility to get through the season and finish it the right way, the best that we can, and so now we’re through that regular season.”

He said the real look at everything starts once the class is signed.

“A lot of these guys in the building have developed these relationships over the last couple of years, so that’s all of our responsibility to finish this class the right way,” Golding said. “I think you get through that, and it’s a fresh week for us in the weight room and then we’ll really re-evaluate everything from a player, coaching perspective moving forward and what do we need to do to give us our best chance to bring a championship home.”

Being mad at 8-4 is a good problem

Golding didn’t pretend the season went the way anybody wanted. He took some of it on himself.

“Adversity is going to hit in every area of your life and so I think some of those things this year, I think when we look back and really evaluate it, I think some injuries occurred, I think the ball didn’t always bounce our way and there’s some things that I could have done better, that we could have done better,” Golding said. “There’s times when we could have played a lot better; we could have done our job as players too.”

Golding said that when he took the job, the talk was that 10 wins a year would get somebody a statue in Oxford.

Now the Rebels are two one-possession games against top-10 teams away from the playoff, and Golding’s plenty ticked off about it. He thinks that’s a good thing.

“That’s how it should be, and so we’ve got to do a better job moving forward,” Golding said. “But I think it’s headed in the right direction for sure.”

He also said none of it works without the right players.

“I don’t care what type of coach you are; if you don’t have good players, it ain’t gonna matter,” Golding said. “I think stacking a couple of really elite years on top of each other has become sexy across the country and a place to come play.”

Friday showed this team can take a punch and still win going away.

If Ole Miss wants back in the playoff talk next year, it has to get the roster right this winter. Starting games the way they want to end them wouldn’t hurt, either.